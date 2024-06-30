An unusual play was recorded this Saturday in the United States MLS soccer, in the match between the Atlanta United and Torontowith a goal of pure brilliance that is making the rounds on social media.

This is one of the most clever moves in a football match: a forward who goes unnoticed behind the goalkeeper and when the goalkeeper plays the ball, he steals it and scores. Crazy.

Liveliness and incredible goal

The best part of all is that it happened in the seventh minute of added time. The match was tied 1-1 and was about to end. That’s when Atlanta forward, Jamal Thiare this action was invented.

Thiaré pretended to drink water next to the goal, then ran and took the ball from behind the Canadian goalkeeper Gavran, who looked surprised, and scored the goal to the surprise of all the players, the commentators and the delirium of the fans. Gavran could not believe it, nor could his teammates.

Thiaré, a 31-year-old forward born in Senegal, was the protagonist of the day with this action that went around the world.

