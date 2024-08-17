LVenezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado said on Saturday that “the greatest civic feat in history” of the country was made by the anti-Chavez movement through the standard-bearer of the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD), Edmundo González Urrutia, who – he said – “swept” the presidential elections, despite the fact that the result official gives victory to President Nicolás Maduro.

“They thought that by persecuting our witnesses we were not going to get our records, but within 24 hours we had the records digitized,” he said. Machado during a demonstration in Caracas, where thousands of people gathered in defense of the victory of González Urrutia, who – the anti-Chavez supporters insist – won the presidential election.

The opposition claims that it collected, through witnesses and members of the voting table, “83.5%” of the minutes, which it later uploaded to a website, where any citizen can check the result with their ID number.

This is what protests against the government of Nicolás Maduro looked like at noon on August 17 in the streets of Caracas. Photo:Ana Rodriguez. THE TIME

During his speech at the end of the protest, Machado announced a “fifth stage” that consists of “collecting” González Urrutia’s victory and ensuring that “every vote is respected.”

“There is nothing above the voice of the sovereign and the sovereign spoke in Venezuela (…). Let the world and everyone within Venezuela recognize that the president-elect is Edmundo González Urrutia,” he said.

He also said that when Maduro saw himself “defeated and exposed,” he opted for the “cruelest of all policies,” which was “to entrench himself in a group of the high military command and order a campaign of repression, which has been the most horrible and cruelest in the history of Venezuela,” referring to the actions of state security forces during the post-election protests.

Maria Corina Machado Photo:Social media/AFP

The other points of Machado’s speech

Machado recalled that this week the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) and its Special Rapporteur for Freedom of Expression condemned the practices being carried out by the Maduro government, describing them as “state terrorism.”

“The Commission has never said this since the military dictatorships of the Southern Cone. This is something else (…) and the world has said it, it denounces it,” Machado said.

According to the Executive, the post-election protests have left more than 2,400 people arrested and 25 dead.

On Friday, 22 countries, including Spain and the European Union (EU), called on Venezuelan authorities to end the “violence” and also to release “all those who have been detained, including opposition representatives.”

This call was joined by that of the Permanent Council of the OAS, which approved by consensus a resolution in which it advocates respect for “human rights and fundamental freedoms.”