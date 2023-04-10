It went more than well for the merchants of little boy and Angostura during Holy Week, and it is that the sales in stores rebounded up to 100 percent. Despite the fact that Mocorito does not have beaches or islands that attract the attention of society, they did quite well in terms of economic benefits.

So much so that during the Greater Week, Only the historic center of the Magical Town received about 6,000 local and foreign tourists, while in Alameda Park there were approximately 3,000 people. those who enjoyed their Holy Week in these places. With this, sales in local businesses rebounded by up to 100 percent in some cases. In this matter, Angostura was not far behind, since it is estimated that close to 60,000 people visited the beaches of the coastal municipality, which generated a spill of approximately 50 million pesos.

