Latin America is a region full of contrasts when it comes to women’s rights. To give an example: in the middle of last month, in Puebla, Mexico, abortion was decriminalized up to the 12th week of pregnancy. Weeks earlier, in the south of the region, in Argentina, President Javier Milei announced the prohibition of inclusive language along with other measures against gender equality in that country. To discuss the challenges that this entails, several NGOs and activists met in July in Cartagena, Colombia, at the event Open Causea discussion space that seeks to denounce violations of the sexual and reproductive rights of women, girls and adolescents in the region, which was held within the framework of the Fifth Regional Conference on Population and Development.

América Futura spoke with one of the main speakers at the forum, Macarena Sáez, executive director of the Women’s Rights division at Human Rights Watch. From her organization, the lawyer from the University of Chile, with a master’s degree in law from Yale University, calls on the governments of the region to stop thinking of gender equality as an expense and a problem, but rather as a priority for having good lives in the community. “Investing in equality is the best way to eliminate many other problems that society has,” she says.

She also warns about the reduction of spaces for women’s rights and the increase in authoritarianism in the world. “We are seeing ideological intersections that have as a common denominator narratives contrary to women’s rights. They are trying to establish the idea that women have already earned enough, that enough is enough.”

Ask. What were the main reflections that this meeting left you with?

Answer. There is good news about women’s sexual and reproductive rights, although there are some areas that remain deeply flawed. By this I mean structural discrimination against women and girls, particularly when this discrimination intersects with poverty, race, sexual orientation and gender identity. While no one can deny that there has been significant progress, especially in understanding that the problem of voluntary termination of pregnancy is a health problem and a human rights problem for women and girls, at the same time we must continue to fight because there are knots that are very difficult to untie.

P. Mention some good news. What have been the main achievements of the feminist movement in the region?

R. Undoubtedly, at the forefront, as well as the results that demonstrate the constant pressure of women’s movements and struggles for sexual and reproductive rights, are the advances that have been seen in Colombia and Mexico in recent years. In both cases, there are very robust judicial decisions that strengthen access to abortion as a condition for the exercise of human rights. These advances must be applauded, especially when they can be contrasted with similar areas in economically more advantaged countries such as the United States, where the decline in women’s sexual and reproductive rights is very worrying.

P. In contrast, what types of violence are still on the rise?

R. The failure of responses to sexual and gender violence. This ranges from prevention, where we have seen the rejection by certain groups with power over comprehensive sexual education (CSE) with a view to eliminating sexual violence. This is very serious because CSE is a fundamental element to eliminate the structural violence suffered by women. The response of the justice and health systems to sexual and gender violence is also worrying. In many countries in the region, there are many obstacles to access to health, even in those places where progress has been made in voluntary termination of pregnancy. When it comes to poor women and girls who have suffered sexual violence, what we see is the ease with which certain factual groups are able to hinder access to legal abortion services in cases of rape.

These are not necessarily just judicial causes, as in the case of the sexual violation of a 12-year-old girl for being indigenous, but rather the complete failure of the system, both the health system and the judicial system, for example, in the re-victimization of the girl who has to repeat over and over again what happened to her, who has to identify who the people are who committed the aggression, the monetary imbalance that means in a country having to take charge of the majority of the costs of the judicial cases. More so when it comes to women. It is a holistic failure that goes from prevention to reparation or access to quality services.

P. What challenges remain for women in Latin America?

R. One of the issues that is most worrying to me, perhaps, is when we talk about the democratic deficit with women. In the sense that women’s rights are always the first to be displaced. If you look, the prohibition of abortion in cases of rape or when a woman’s life is in danger, especially in girls, is perpetuated in countries with a deeper democratic deficit, such as Guatemala or Nicaragua. Even so, this democratic debt is shared throughout the region. There are countries that I believe are making greater efforts. For example, Chile, which is promoting comprehensive sexual education in order to reduce and ultimately eliminate gender-based sexual violence. That is good news, but statistics still show us the increase in maternal mortality among poor women in Brazil during the pandemic.

Furthermore, this poverty is crossed by racial discrimination. All of this should lead us to understand that it is not just a problem of discrimination against women and girls but a structural problem of a democratic deficit. This means that when the problems suffered by women and girls are not given priority, this has a significant impact on the strengthening of democratic institutions. How can we say that a democracy works if it has a structural problem of racism? We would never say that it is a true democracy. Nor can we say that a country with high rates of violence against women and girls is a true democracy. This happens because the rights of women and girls are never prioritized, regardless of the type of government.

P. How do you explain the growth of anti-feminist movements?

R. There is an instrumentalization of this. Words that sound very nice and that no one initially opposes. Who would be against the protection of the family or the protection of children? But these are slogans that are used to reduce the spaces for democratic participation of women and that demonstrate the rise of authoritarianism. Not only are women the ultimate target of these narratives, but they are generally accompanied by policies and strategies that reduce democratic spaces. What we see is that the most authoritarian leaders around the world quickly begin to appropriate the discourses about “protecting the traditional family and values,” as if equality or eliminating violence against women and girls were not essential values ​​for any society.

P. More authoritarian governments mean fewer guarantees for the rights of girls and women?

R. Absolutely, the correlation is very clear.

P. In the face of these authoritarian waves, what are the main challenges for feminists in Latin America?

R. The great challenge for feminist movements is to understand that, as women’s rights advance, there are greater diversities of feminisms that intersect. There are different ways of understanding what equality means, which does not necessarily lead to a feminist movement, but rather there is a plurality of feminist movements. We must applaud this diversity, but at the same time this diversity has the challenge of bringing together different ideas within common denominators such as the elimination of sexual and gender violence no longer being a utopia.

The second challenge is to bring together civil society movements that do not identify directly with feminism, but rather with the rights associated with the protection of democracies. It is these movements that have to understand that work for women’s equality is work for the protection of the rights of the population in general. The great challenge is precisely to do this. crossoverchange the line and stop thinking that one works for women’s rights and also for democracy, but that if you do not work for women’s rights, you do not work for democracy.

P. Despite this barrage of anti-women policies, feminist movements in the region continue to grow and make progress, as in Mexico.

R. Latin America has the great strength of having a very well-cohesive regional movement. One where there are many alliances. I consider that this is an enormous quality, the cross-cutting strategies that women in the region have managed to put together over the years. Historically, the region has had very robust feminist movements, the participation of women politicians has been very high and the construction of human rights standards.

There is certainly a deep gap between what is needed and what the regulatory frameworks indicate. But there we are, in that constant dialogue between the regulatory framework and what happens in practice. The strategies of feminist movements in Latin America have been very important, they have had great impacts, such as having complete legislation in the case of Argentina. I would add that we must demystify the idea that it is a very conservative region. I have the feeling that it is a super-diverse region, where in many spaces there is no fear of diversity or equality. What is true is that it is a region that has deeply elitist government structures. The elites of most countries in the region do tend to be much more reluctant to understand the importance of protecting human rights.