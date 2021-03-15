Our cells have nothing to envy to the most sophisticated machines that human beings have built. They are divided into compartments –which we call organelles– that strictly comply with the different functions assigned to them: producing energy, manufacturing and modifying proteins, digesting external substances, transporting substances or controlling the expression of the genome, among others.

In this division of tasks, those in charge of producing energy are the mitochondria. Which are also essential to generate and modify cellular components, regulate cell signaling or determine the life or death of the cell itself.

To understand to what extent they are important, it is enough to know that diseases such as metabolic syndrome, obesity, hypertension, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s are associated with the accumulation of deficient mitochondria in practically all cells, tissues and organs. And the same happens with aging.

The mitochondria of the immune system are damaged



Mitochondrial deterioration does not leave the immune system indifferent. Which, by the way, is quite complex. Broadly speaking, we can say that it consists of two interconnected subsystems: one that acts immediately and the other that adapts, that learns and that needs a learning period to act.

We know the first as an innate system. It is made up of cells such as macrophages, neutrophils or killer cells, in addition to the complement system and proteins such as interferon.

We call the second the adaptive system and it is made up of B lymphocytes, which produce antibodies, and T lymphocytes. The latter have their own patrols: some that coordinate the response of the immune system (T helper or Th lymphocytes) and others dedicated to eliminating infected cells. virus, tumor or simply damaged (cytotoxic T lymphocytes or Tc).

The presence of damaged mitochondria affects almost all of these cells of the immune system and is a key factor in their poor functioning during aging (immunosenescence) and in the generation and maintenance of a state of chronic inflammation known as inflammation-aging.

Do mitochondria affect the response to viruses?



To answer this question, we must begin by understanding that, when macrophages detect viruses, they produce and release a series of proteins known as cytokines capable of generating an inflammatory response. In diseases such as obesity or diabetes or in aging, deficient mitochondria keep macrophages in a pre-activated state leading to a chronic inflammatory state.

And what happens in the face of a viral attack? Well, macrophages launch a more aggressive inflammatory response than normal known as a cytokine storm. This storm is considered a severity factor in COVID-19 that can lead to multi-organ failure, even death. Moreover, it is suspected that it is the cause of the multiple sequelae caused by this disease, especially those that affect the circulatory system and the brain.

On the other hand, macrophages and virus-infected cells also make interferon. This molecule does double duty. On the one hand, it causes neighboring cells to reduce their activity so that new viral particles cannot be made from them. Simultaneously, the interferon alerts T lymphocytes and B lymphocytes (antibody producers) to initiate a counterattack.

And what does all this have to do with mitochondria? It turns out that the production of interferon depends on a series of signals within cells in which the mitochondria are heavily involved. If the mitochondria are damaged, these signals are not produced and the release of interferon is reduced. That allows the virus to replicate more actively.

It is suspected that if the most severe COVID-19 patients have low levels of interferon it is due to mitochondrial deficiency and the blocking activity of the virus. Furthermore, lymphocytes also need healthy mitochondria to fulfill their function quickly and efficiently.

From the above, it can be deduced that the immune response against viral infections, be it SARS-CoV-2 or the influenza virus, requires cells of the immune system with healthy mitochondria. Keeping our mitochondria healthy with a balanced diet rich in vegetables, such as the Mediterranean diet, and maintaining continuous and moderate physical activity, is essential to defend ourselves against viruses and pathogens in general in a fast, forceful and effective way.

This article has been published in ‘The Conversation’.