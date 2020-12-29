“On a professional level I feel better than ever.” Irene Aragón Castilla closes the year satisfied because she has found a job that she likes the most, as a kindergarten teacher in a public school, Los Castillos de Alcorcón. This 29-year-old young woman was one of the thousands of victims of the ERTE who began to collaborate as a volunteer in the solidarity pantries that were improvised in the capital in the face of the pandemic. EL PAÍS was with her in May at the neighborhood association of the Lucero neighborhood, in the Latina district, a few weeks after she stopped working at the company that runs the children’s rooms in the Carrefour shopping centers. The school contract is a drag on volunteer work, but she tries to continue collaborating sporadically. These days he has returned to help in the toy collection campaign aimed at keeping the neighborhood children excited during the holidays. The balance, despite everything, is something “bittersweet” because her former colleagues still do not regain their jobs and she, as a woman from Cádiz, suffers from being estranged from her family due to the restrictions.

The problem is not just the children and their toys. There are many who try to save the menu of the most vulnerable for the most special days despite the restrictions that there are to meet. “They have donated 40 lambs to us, so we have made Christmas boxes for the families with other products and a note wishing them the best and remembering that they have all our support,” explains Marta Carrascal, from Pick Up Solidaridad, an association that was born from the hand of five friends. The Regional Federation of Neighborhood Associations of Madrid (Fravm) will deliver 4,000 rations of stew to 20 neighborhood networks. They will be distributed directly to families on December 24 and 25 in vacuum-packed packages to be heated at home.

The economic blow that led to the confinement of many families who suddenly stopped entering caused an explosion of solidarity in the Madrid capital, which has become the epicenter of the pandemic. Support among citizens immediately took to the streets, even before the first declaration of the state of alarm. Soon the portals of the houses, the WhatsApp groups or the social networks became a large bulletin board in which help was offered to those who had worse than being able to leave home. In a few days they went from the networks to run errands for the elderly, disabled or at risk to the collections of material or basic products. It was the origin of the great explosion of pandemic volunteering to support those who lived from day to day and had been run over by the crisis.

The sociologist Pérez Quintana highlights the networks that emerged from the crisis of 2008 and 15-M, which facilitated such a rapid response after the declaration of the state of alarm

The summer arrived with more than 60 neighborhood pantries operating in the capital and more than 80 in the Community, according to data from the residents’ federation. At that time they supplied almost 46,000 people. In April there were just 37 pantries for half the people. The City Council’s social services, for its part, served 88,000 citizens in the first days of June, 7,000 more than in April.

The 2008 crisis as a germ

Despite the evident multiplication of support networks, the sociologist of the neighborhood federation Vicente Pérez Quintana places the germ of this wave of collaboration in the crisis of 2008. “Since the beginning of the crisis of 2008 there have been various networks of mutual aid . After the 15-M in 2011, they multiplied and diversified. However, in recent years, a good part of these networks have been disappearing ”. Thanks to those foundations, he understands, it was possible that they began to function so quickly after the declaration of the state of alarm and could come to face a blow that the official services were not prepared to deal with.

“In the first week, when requests for help started pouring in from families who literally had no food or money to buy it, the initial response was to divert the requests to existing food banks, parishes and networks. But both of them were already overflowing too, so they began to collect money, buy food and other items and attend to requests directly ”. The decentralization of direct support networks, and the incorporation of larger donations from shops, restaurants or companies, as well as the distribution of prepared meals, Pérez points out, was what led to the queues becoming visible of hungry.

But with the summer the vulnerable families did not disappear, although the bellows with which they fanned the flames of solidarity from those makeshift pantries did. Some of the citizens, as happened to Irene Aragón with her school contract, had a contract, others went on vacation and some returned to activities in the underground economy that allow them to have an income. The lower number of volunteers that resulted was linked to the decrease in donations. At the lowest point, in July and August, there were only 20 pantries in operation, according to Fravm.

Now, closing the year, and with two waves of contagion behind, the neighborhood support networks have returned to levels close to those of before the pandemic. As of December 15, 39 neighborhood pantries are in operation, and it is estimated that the number of people served has decreased to around half that of the peak in June. Beyond these distributions of neighborhood associations, in Madrid parishes, foundations, NGOs or individuals also distribute food, so getting to accurately quantify solidarity is an almost impossible task. Networks are sometimes diffuse, intermingled and spread out in a variable way.

“Every month more people come who want to help and we are just learning to manage the scope we have”

“When people went for the summer, our donations suddenly collapsed and we began to work more with companies and making collections in supermarkets. Now we always do this in addition to private donations. The last collection we reached 10 tons ”. This is how Marta Carrascal from Pick Up Solidaridad summarizes what happened, which emerged in the first weeks of the confinement. They make monthly collections that they then deliver to the parish of San Juan de Dios in Vallecas and other foundations that distribute it directly to the families. They decided to operate like this because, after a first experience delivering personally, they saw that it was a much more complicated task than it seems, since families have to be filtered, data collected, accounts maintained and more administrative procedures that they were not prepared to do. “Every month more people come who want to help and we are just learning to manage the reach we have,” says Carrascal, a 24-year-old infant teacher. In 2021 they plan to continue with their work.

Build community ties

The Hacenderas Cultural Association is also going to try it in the Adelfas neighborhood, in the Retiro district, which maintains a weekly distribution to 60 families of the 160 that it attended. Now they seek to exploit the network that emerged during the pandemic and expand their action to generate community ties. “As a result of the pantry work that we began to do in the pandemic, we realized that work and food were a very nice meeting point because sharing gave us meaning; so we wanted to explore that more ”, details Ángela León, one of her Hacenderas volunteers.

The product of this search was the publication of four fanzines about food during the months of June and July. Edited by León, who is an illustrator, the little books were made with the collaboration of the beneficiary families and volunteers, and were included in the distributed baskets or could also be collected for free at different points in the neighborhood. In the four deliveries that were achieved, poems, drawings of neighborhood children, anecdotes from locals and reviews of some small local businesses were included, as well as recipes from different parts of the world, as a way to contribute to a greater integration in a neighborhood, which they saw was more diverse than they initially thought.

Throughout the year Hacenderas collaborated with various neighborhood groups such as the community garden or the Retreat Equality Space to expand its network and capacity for action beyond the pantry. At this moment, León says, they are in a process of reflection after a year of intense and exhausting but satisfactory work. “The last thing we have done has been a Christmas toy collection campaign to distribute to the 60 families we help. After that we are going to rest a bit and see how we can keep our network active and in service of social cohesion, since we consider that there is a point at which our capacity to supply the needs of the neighborhood is exhausted ”.

“We will always be grateful for these initiatives” The Madrid City Council recognizes that it has to rely on neighborhood associations, parishes, companies and other entities to face the social emergency and that in 2021 they will have to continue working “side by side”. This is how Pepe Aniorte, head of the Family, Equality and Social Welfare area understands it. Especially noteworthy is the effort made during the pandemic months by increasing the Social Services workforce, with up to 264 more workers and with tools such as express help to speed up aid or distribution and Family Cards (it puts it at 950) to treat to face the queues of hunger. From the Consistory, according to the figures offered by the delegate, a total of 255,000 people in the capital have been helped either with food or with another type of collaboration. Aniorte insists that they should be the ones who lead the comprehensive care for citizens but at the same time thanks those who provide support beyond the official framework. “Madrid has shown in these difficult times that it is a city of solidarity” and “the Madrilenians threw themselves into a precious show of support,” adds the delegate from Families. “We will always be grateful for these altruistic initiatives, but it is true that the City Council has led the response” to the crisis.