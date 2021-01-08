Urbanism has two periods. Projects are dated in the year of their design and at the end of their completion. An event like the pandemic can generate dissonances between the purpose, thought on the first date, and the results, palpable on the second. It remains to be seen if this is the case of the large works that will redraw Madrid in 2021. The works address the reorganization of urban space, address the reinforcement of public transport, pedestrianization, the layout of new green areas and the expansion of the built environment. Eight projects of different kinds will mark the year and transform the face of the capital in the future.

Plaza de España, the new green axis. The intervention – started in May 2019, after a great process of citizen participation – will allow pedestrian and cycling continuity to the green spaces around the Plaza de España that until now remained segregated by various traffic infrastructures. This was the case with the Sabatini Gardens, the Parque del Oeste, the Campo del Moro or Madrid Río. The works include the planting of 1,340 new trees of more than 50 species. Added to the environmental improvement is the reduction in traffic, which can already be seen. The side of the Madrid tower has lost the three lanes for traffic, becoming a pedestrian walkway.

The action will also mean closing the tunnel for cars that linked Gran Vía with the Extremadura road (A-5). In its place, an underground passage will be lengthened that will connect Ferraz with Bailén Street. In January, the construction of the most delicate section will begin, the one that runs under the mine under the ruins of the Godoy Palace, built between 1776 and 1782 by the architect Francesco Sabatini and cut back in the spring of 1931. Paloma García Romero, municipal delegate for Works and Equipments, he explains that the finding has not been a significant delay: “We changed the work plan to advance in other areas while archaeological work was being carried out in Bailén Street.”

A more balanced Puerta del Sol. Trams stopped running at kilometer zero in 1949 and in August 2020 private vehicles also stopped running. Cars have been banned from the Puerta del Sol perimeter for five months. The second phase of the intervention will begin in the first quarter of 2021 and seeks to reorder the iconic forum, introducing new formal criteria that contribute to spatial stability. The design, signed by the architect Ignacio Linazasoro, was the winner of Piensa Sol, a contest that the City Council and the Madrid College of Architects (COAM) held in 2014.

According to this plan, the square will keep a fountain in the middle, but the three well-known sculptures that decorate it will change their location. The equestrian figure of Carlos III – a replica of the original, the work of the 18th century sculptor Juan Pascual de Mena, which is kept in the Royal Academy of Fine Arts of San Fernando – will leave the central space and will be installed on a side adjacent to the Post House. In front of that building the Mariblanca will be installed, a tribute to Venus of unknown authorship that arrived in the capital in the 17th century. On the same axis as this statue, the bronze of the Bear and the Strawberry Tree will be installed, a work by the sculptor Antonio Navarro Santafé installed in 1967.

In the same way, the transfer to one side of the Adif glass elevator, known as Tragabolas, will be undertaken. Organizing the various pieces, including monuments, on the edges of the square, will free the center of kilometer zero. This is how Sigfrido Herráez, dean of Madrid architects, considers it: “A distribution of architectural pieces designed for the car is not the same as for the pedestrian”. And he adds: “Since Tierno Galván pedestrianized Preciados Street in 1986, all the city mayors have been tempted to leave their mark on Sol with greater or lesser success. This time, the intervention recovers the traditional morphology of a square ”.

Joaquín Costa Boulevard. The dismantling of the overpass that linked the streets of Joaquín Costa and Francisco Silvela has been an opportunity to redevelop the Madrid axis. There will be a new boulevard flanked by a bike lane and a bus lane in each direction. The space will be decorated by an open-air sculpture exhibition, similar to the one on Paseo de la Castellana, 40. In addition, the project presented by the Consistory recovers the historic López de Hoyos roundabout with new furniture and kindergartens. 330 new trees will be planted on the sidewalks and the central median.

The works will begin in January and will last nine months. The remodeling will give the pedestrian 20% more public space, according to municipal data. “The global trend is to cut back on space in the city for private transport,” says Alfonso Sanz, urban planner specializing in mobility and partner of the Gea21 consultancy. “The problem with acting in very specific areas is that this objective can be distorted. Sometimes car-free oases are created, but surrounded by traffic ”. The final appearance of Joaquín Costa wants to resemble the outline of the Castro Plan that hatched the expansion of the capital in the mid-nineteenth century.

Madrid Nuevo Norte starts walking. The project that will transform the north of the capital will take its first steps. The large urban regeneration operation will act on some 2.65 million square meters over 5.6 kilometers. 348 buildings will be built, of which 60% will be offices and 35% homes, as well as public facilities. The plans of the Castellana Norte District (DCN), the concessionaire company, cover the railways of the Chamartín station during the first half of 2021. The urbanization works in the Las Tablas area will take place in mid-2022 and the construction will take place during 2023.

The great station in the north of the capital will be reformed to expand the beach of routes (from 20 to 31) and become another great nucleus of the Spanish high speed, with which the AVE will not end in Atocha, but will continue to this point . Chamartín plans to become a large hyperconnected public transport network, which will also provide access to the commuter train, metro, urban and intercity buses and a pioneering high-capacity bus line with traffic light priority. All this about 15 minutes from the Adolfo Suárez-Madrid Barajas international airport. “It is the station that gives meaning to this project and what makes it truly unique for the city,” praises Álvaro Aresti, president of DCN.

Works in the white cathedral. The reform of the Santiago Bernabéu stadium is a mystery. Real Madrid has imposed an informative silence on the progress of the works that will turn their house into a curvilinear steel volume with a futuristic appearance. From the club they avoid setting an official date on its culmination. However, fans who look closely at the development of the works warn of unexpected daily advances. As there were no games for months due to the pandemic, everything is going faster than expected. Javier Caireta, a 25-year-old madridista, accumulates 300 videos on YouTube commenting on the reform.

In the last one, posted on December 24, the fan predicts that by early January the steel skeleton of the north end will be armed. Asked last month, Enrique Azipilicueta, a sports architect who participated in the design of Atlético de Madrid’s Wanda, estimated that the Bernabéu works could end in 2021 “if they don’t have supply problems and want to tighten.” The project under construction, with Tristán López-Chicheri at the helm, includes the installation of a retractable roof. The shopping center located today on the East corner will be demolished to accommodate the expansion of the flight.

The green beltway. A large forest crown will connect the natural areas of El Pardo, to the north of the capital, with the lower courses of the Manzanares and Jarama rivers, to the southeast. The project, the result of the Villa Pacts signed by all municipal groups, has been called Metropolitan Forest and will cover 14,200 hectares. The first specimen was planted on December 9 in the Campo de las Naciones. “This forest transcends all of us,” said Begoña Villacís, vice mayor of Madrid, at the event. The new green beltway will take about 12 years to complete. More than two dozen bridges will unite the pieces of a territory crossed by kilometers of highway.

Trees where a stadium stood. An infrastructure of more than 600 meters in length will cover the M-30 highway as it passes through the site left by the Vicente Calderón stadium. The plan will go out to public tender in the first months of 2021 to begin its execution from the summer and end 21 months later. The remodeling of the area that began with the demolition of the rojiblanco temple includes a new residential development. It also represents the pedestrian and landscape culmination of the Madrid Río park. The projected solution maintains the current layout of the highway that connects the two mouths of the existing tunnel, allowing entry from San Epifanio street.

Metro on Gran Vía. Work on the station, which began in August 2018 and was due to finish in April 2019, appears to be coming to an end. The Consistory assures that the service will be restored next summer. The coronavirus postponed the inauguration and before that the discovery of archaeological remains that disrupted the suburban plans. Underground, buried for almost a century, were the anchors of the famous elevator designed in 1919 by the architect Antonio Palacios, which marked the appearance of Madrid’s Gran Vía through a modern temple crowned with a wavy roof. As a tribute, the new access to the metro will reproduce Palacios’ work.