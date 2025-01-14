Chapter number 214 of Crewman 18 podcastdirected and presented by journalist and ABC collaborator Jaume Soler Albertí, is titled ‘Sixteenth World Champion at 17 Years Old’ and is dedicated to Nia Suardiaz, who at 17 years old is the great wingfoil reference in the world.

In addition to the interview with the six-time world champion of this emerging modality, this episode includes the premiere of a section on nautical equipment by Oscar Trives.

You can listen to the episode below or access the Crewman 18 website here.