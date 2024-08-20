The most reproduced Japanese work of art in the world, The Great Wave off Kanagawa, The famous print is one of the works in the series, which is being used to illustrate the new 1,000 yen banknotes issued last month. Tokyo is also paying tribute to the artist with a major monographic exhibition at a museum dedicated to the artist, Katsushika Hokusai (1760-1849). The 36 views of Mount Fuji, published between 1830 and 1833, when Hokusai was 70 years old, and its original title is Under the wave of Kanagawa. It shows Japan’s iconic mountain framed by a huge wave whose foaming crest seems to be formed by claws about to attack. Three boats manned by tiny figures, powerless in the midst of the tide, are integrated into the composition with such skill that they often go unnoticed at first glance.

More information

Its iconic simplicity and affordable price made the print a popular decorative print, with thousands of undated and unnumbered reproductions printed. It was brought to Europe along with other Japanese works of the genre. ukiyo-e (prints of the floating world), and acquired by artists such as Claude Monet and the composer Claude Debussy, who inspired a symphonic series entitled The sea.

It is considered one of the central works of Japonism, the 19th century aesthetic movement driven by the fascination of European creators towards an aesthetic rich in asymmetry, vibrant colours, expressive lines and large empty spaces.

Today, The Big Wave It is a popular image for many Western designers seeking to express something Japanese, and it adorns book covers, posters, T-shirts and caps. Present in prestigious collections such as the British Museum, the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York and the National Library of France, it has been compared to paintings that have become symbols of national cultures, such as the Mona Lisa by Leonardo da Vinci.

“It is curious – and of course an honour – that the value of a popular print that was hung in the homes of ordinary citizens is recognised and given the same status as original works commissioned by the nobility,” says Atsuko Okuda, curator of the exhibition. The impact of ‘The Great Wave’. Following the trail of its origin and trajectory, Open until August 25 at the Sumida Hokusai Museum in Tokyo.

The new 1,000 yen banknote in Japan featuring a reproduction of ‘The Great Wave off Kanagawa’. Stanislav Kogiku (SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty)

The exhibition coincides with the launch of a new 1,000 yen note featuring the image of The Big Wavethe second official tribute after the Japanese passport chose it to decorate its pages in 2020. But despite being considered the epitome of Japaneseness, the image is a cultural hybrid that combines European techniques, Chinese forms of representation and Japanese pictorial traditions. “The dynamics of the composition are dominated by the rules of Western perspective,” Okuda continues, pointing out the low line of the horizon that places the viewer’s gaze at sea level, gives prominence to the sky and makes Fuji smaller.

Hokusai lived towards the end of the Edo period (1603-1868), a period ruled by a hereditary military dictatorship during which Japan isolated itself from the world after outlawing Christianity, considering it an outpost of Portuguese and Spanish expansion. Although external contact was limited to trade in products with the Dutch and Chinese, through an artificial island in the port of Nagasaki, from 1720 the entry of Western scientific books was permitted and technical concepts such as linear perspective were spread. Prussian blue also began to be imported, a pigment invented at the beginning of the 18th century that, in addition to resisting fading, was a perfect vehicle for expressing depth in landscapes such as The Big Wave.

Hokusai was also influenced by Chinese painters of his time. Okuda mentions Shen Quan (1682-1760), an artist who lived in Nagasaki and whose works depict animals and plants with great realism amid compositions of almost baroque ornamental complexity. In a seascape, the Chinese master painted the foam of the waves in the shape of claws, a possible influence on Hokusai, who for decades painted blunt waves curving inwards. To dismiss the idea that The Big Wave It is a document of a typhoon or a tsunami, Okuda explains that the boats in the work are not at risk, since they were ships propelled by eight rowers and used to transport fresh fish at high speed to Edo (present-day Tokyo).

Promotional image for the exhibition ‘The Impact of ‘The Great Wave’. Following the trail of its origin and trajectory’, at the Sumida Hokusai Museum in Tokyo.

A work printed many times

Regarding the number of printed works in circulation, the curator comments on the poor quality of many copies due to the wear and tear of the plates from which they were printed, or their poor state of preservation. The Sumida Hokusai Museum exhibits three different copies in turn, the high quality of which is evident in the sharpness of the box containing the title of the work, the precision of the line of the drawing and the clarity of the clouds. The highest price paid for a copy of The Big Wave It was sold for $2.7 million (€2.4 million) at Christie’s auction in New York in March 2024.

Due to Hokusai’s great popularity in the West, and Japanese art in general, contributed to the international exhibitions that took place in France in the 19th century. At the 1867 Paris exhibition, Japan was making itself known to the world after more than two centuries of isolation and Hokusai’s work convinced the local intellectuals that they were facing a unique cultural phenomenon. For the 1889 World’s Fair, the painter Henri Rivière produced his series The 36 views of the Eiffel Tower, an exquisite parody of the iconic wrought iron structure portrayed from different corners of Paris.

Many European critics considered Japanese art to be instrumental in ending the dominance of French academicism and ushering in Impressionism and decorative styles focused on nature and craftsmanship, such as Art Nouveau and its respective national versions. Hokusai’s list of avowed admirers includes Vincent van Gogh, Edgar Degas, the poet Rainer Maria Rilke, and the twentieth-century painters Roy Lichtenstein and Andy Warhol.

Hokusai, who was born in the neighborhood where the museum in his honor now stands, suffered continuous economic difficulties and only asked to reach the age of 90 to become “a true artist.” His legacy entered the vocabulary of the digital world in 2015, when the dictionary of the emoji included an image based on The Big Wave and recommended it to represent “oceans and water activities, such as swimming, surfing and sailing.”

All the culture that goes with you awaits you here. Subscribe