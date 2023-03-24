At the Spring 2023 Future Games Show we saw a new trailer For The Great War: Western Frontpromising strategic Petroglyph set in the First World War, which has the release date scheduled for March 30, 2023, therefore really in a few days.

Announced at Gamescom 2022, The Great War: Western Front is a game strategy for the First World War in which we find ourselves playing a decisive role in history, facing various battles on the Western Front from 1914 to 1919.

In the game we find ourselves choosing a faction and leading it trying to achieve victory, engaging the armies in bloody real-time battles and making important decisions in the turn-based strategic component of the game.

As befits the historical setting chosen, in The Great War: Western Front we find ourselves digging trenches, researching new technologies such as poison gas and tanks, making decisions that will have a profound impact on the progress of the war.

“The battlefields are persistent, and as you advance across the Western Front, you may revisit some fields that still bear the scars of past engagements. Bombardment blows craters, tanks and trenches mar what was once a lush countryside French, and any trenches (or fortifications) you’ve built before will still be there waiting for you. The dynamic climate also plays a part.”

You can learn more about the game in our recent review of The Great War Western Front, which made a very good impression on us, looking forward to testing the upcoming full version.