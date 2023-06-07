The Great Wall: plot, cast and streaming of the movie on Italia 1

This evening, Wednesday 7 June 2023, at 21.20 on Italia 1 The Great Wall, a 2016 film directed by Zhang Yimou, will be broadcast. Fantastic film starring Matt Damon, inspired by the construction of the Great Wall of China. But what is the exact plot? And the cast? All the information in detail below.

Plot

William Garin and Pedro Tovar are two mercenaries from Europe who arrive in China with a mission: to recover some black powder, a kind of gunpowder, to be able to export it to the European continent. The two are part of a small group of men, which is however decimated by the assault of a terrifying unknown beast. Fleeing from a mountain tribe, the two mercenaries are blocked by the Great Wall that suddenly appears in front of them: they are then captured by the imperial troops of the Chinese army, but the limb of the beast they carry with them gives the Chinese an indication that the beasts are much closer than they imagined. In fact, the attack takes place shortly after and William and Pedro, still in chains, are released to fight the monstrous creatures, called “Taotie”, which threaten humanity every sixty years.

The Great Wall: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of The Great Wall, but what is the cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Matt DamonWilliam Garin

Jing Tian as Commander Lin Mae

Pedro Pascal: Pedro Tovar

Willem DafoeSir Ballard

Andy Lau: Wang strategist

Eddie Peng as Commander Wu

Numan Acar: Najid

Luhan: Peng Yong

Hanyu Zhang as General Shao

Streaming and TV

Where to see The Great Wall on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast today – Wednesday 7 June 2023 – at 21.20 on Italia 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform MediasetPlay.it.