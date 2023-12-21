The alternative version of the United States has been told in schools for some decades, a fact that continues to cause controversy. Hundreds of books have been dedicated to reviewing founding episodes of this power. Political discourse has also changed to incorporate new points of view. Judy Baca chose to tell her version of this Unofficial Story out in the open and for all to see. The Chicana artist and activist, one of the most important in the movement, has done so since 1976 in a work that survives to this day: The Great Wall of Los Angeles.

With any luck, anyone visiting the Resnick Pavilion at the Los Angeles County Museum (LACMA) these days can see Baca dressed in a paint-splattered jumpsuit working on a new fragment of her gigantic mural, located in the Valley of San Fernando and considered one of the largest in the world. The leaders of the agricultural movement stand out on the scene, calling for a boycott of central California grapes to demand better conditions for workers, many of them immigrants. César Chávez appears holding a flag, Dolores Huerta with a megaphone in hand, and also lesser-known figures, such as the Filipino leader of the movement, Larry Itliong.

“It is a story of evolution. As much as I have tried to make it about Los Angeles, it is also a national story,” says Baca, who paints the face of the famous leader of the United Farm Workers sitting on a small stool. The 77-year-old artist, granddaughter of Mexicans who migrated to Colorado, learned to paint to scale in the workshop of muralist David Alfaro Siqueiros. She goes to the museum two or three times a week to outline the 18-meter-long scene in thick blue. She begins this process and her team then gives it a monochromatic wash that adds dimension and highlights the dark colors.

Artist Toria Maldonado works on a fragment of 'The Great Wall of Los Angeles' at the SPARC offices in Venice. Luis Pablo Beauregard

The result, with bright colors and high contrast, can be seen in the same room. Generation On Fire highlights a group of young activists forming a human chain in the middle of a circle of fire. It is a nod to the Freedom Riders, students who traveled by bus in 1961 from Washington to the Southern States to challenge local segregation laws.

Baca and his team will produce 42 meters of the mural at LACMA until June 2024. This will be added to the 800 meters that already exist in the Los Angeles River near Studio City, north of the city. That fragment was painted over seven summers, from 1976 to 1983, with the help of 400 low-income young people, artists and members of the community. The work has had a second boost since 2021, as the artist and her team received a five million dollar grant from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation to expand the project. The mural will have 1.6 kilometers of images by 2028, when Los Angeles hosts the Olympic Games.

Baca's presence at LACMA is a vindication of his career. The Chicana activist, educated in a time when speaking Spanish was not allowed at her school, said decades ago that she was not interested in her work appearing in museums, because they belittled her identity. The time has changed. The institution offered her her first solo exhibition and organized a gala that had filmmaker David Fincher as another of those celebrated.

The Great Wall of Los Angeles, which tells the history of the city from prehistoric times to the 1980s. Education Images (Getty Images) Throughout the mural, important historical sections and figures are marked with legends. Education Images (Getty Images) It is painted on the concrete wall of the canal designed to contain the Los Angeles River. Education Images (Getty Images) For now, the mural concludes its narrative upon reaching the 1984 Olympic Games. Education Images (Getty Images)

“Judy grew up with the Chicano movement of the 1960s, at a time in history when muralism or Mexican-Americans were not recognized in institutions. It has been an adventure to see how it has developed and the impact it has today on different communities. Her work is now very important for curators and historians,” says Delia Sofía Zacarías, the curator of the exhibition. Painting in the River of Angels: Judy Baca and The Great Wall.

The Great Wall It began as a work commissioned by the Corporation of Army Engineers, who built a system to prevent flooding in the Los Angeles River. Baca then proposed using the cement walls to initially tell the history of California from prehistory to 1940. The program became a success and was applauded as a form of community integration for hundreds of troubled young people sanctioned by the courts for bad behavior. conduct. “The project showed that young people prone to getting into trouble are generally the most creative,” Baca said in a letter to the Mayor's Office in the 1980s. The mayor of Los Angeles at the time, Tom Bradley, commissioned the painter and her team of artists to create 47 murals for the 1984 Games.

After years of being a project on the margins of Los Angeles art, Baca's great work is experiencing its moment mainstream close to half a century. The artist's archive, which includes the original sketches of the mural, photographs, maps and correspondence between the painter and her team, was acquired a few years ago by George Lucas. The director and patron will incorporate these elements into the collection of the museum he is building in the heart of the city, which he will dedicate to narrative art.

The Great Wall of Los Angeles extends across 800 meters of infrastructure designed to contain the river. Education Images (Getty Images)

Although people can see over the next few months how Baca advances on the wall inside LACMA, the immeasurable work is also taking place in another part of the city. It takes place inside what was a prison in the Venice neighborhood. The building is the headquarters of the Social and Public Art Resource Center, an organization better known by its acronym, SPARC. It is the center of operations and activism for Baca and his artists. At the back of the building, a pair of young men review old photographs and other visual references on huge monitors to make sure the details they will show in future mural designs are accurate. “Our work is important because it is telling the story of things that have been forgotten or actively suppressed. It is History that is not in books and we must create images of events that often do not exist,” says Rachel, one of those in charge of this task.

Elsewhere in the building, Toria Maldonado reviews the color of another scene. Some crows fly over a row of houses. The birds have a sign in their claws that says: “We want white tenants in our community.” On the street, a man holds a sign reading “I Am a Man,” one of the most famous phrases of the civil rights movement. The scene is outlined in electric blue. This indicates that Judy Baca's hand has already passed through there. Soon the scene will be rolled into a scroll, a technology created by SPARC, and transferred to the river. There he will tell a little-known story in the open air.

Baca outlines the image of César Chávez in a section of the mural, on October 26. Richard Vogel (AP)

