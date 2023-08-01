Alliance Arts, One or EIGHT and WSS playground announce a new strategic called The Great Villainess: Strategy of Lilyunder development for pc and distributed via Steam. It will be launched in the month of January 2024 with support for texts in English.

The King has been assassinated, but who committed this heinous crime? False accusations paint Scarlet as guilty and the Empire sentences her to death. Narrowly avoiding the guillotine, Scarlet travels back in time to before her execution, where she comes across a mysterious girl named Lilyteacher of average he was born in livestream.

Together with Lily, Scarlet Witch harnesses the power of livestreaming in an age without the Internet to lead a revolution and take revenge on the Empire. Combine Scarlet Witch’s wit with Lily’s expertise to manipulate Imperial forces with deceptive information and sway public opinion in Scarlet’s favor.

Harness the power of the media to outwit your enemy. Steal the Empire’s only aerial warship to spread false news from the air and influence the Imperial ground troops with distractions to increase your chances of victory. Orchestrate uncertainty among generals to disrupt supply chains and concoct diversions to draw enemies away from key hardpoints, then take on Imperial battalions at their moment of greatest weakness.

Strengthen Scarlet’s ranks with POWs that propaganda has induced to join the cause. Conversate with fellow prisoners, each with their own story, to build trust and bolster the morale of friendly forces. Forge deep bonds through conversation to unlock stat-boosting abilities, and grow the Scarlet Witch rebellion from a minor nuisance to legions of unstoppable forces strong enough to overthrow the entire Empire.

“The Great Villainess: Strategy of Lily is ultimately a mass media story. If we can so easily influence public opinion in a pre-Internet world, where will the power of media technology go?” he has declared Daichi SaitoCEO of WSS Playground. “We look forward to seeing how players wield what could be called excessive press power.”

We can see the announcement trailer below.

The Great Villainess: Strategy of Lily – Announce Trailer

Source: Alliance Arts via Stride PR