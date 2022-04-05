Return to Monkey Island will be a direct sequel to Monkey Island 2: LeChuck’s Revenge.

The most veteran players yesterday had one of those afternoons to remember: Monkey Island returns, and it does so with none other than its creator back. Return to Monkey Island’s announcement was fairly terse on information, but it did confirm that it would be a direct sequel to Monkey Island 2: LeChuck’s Revenge, raising questions as to whether The Curse of Monkey Island would remain canon to the series.

Ron Gilbert’s response was immediate. “MI3 remains in canon. We were very careful with that. Murray is in this game“he commented on Twitter.

In 2013, the video game programmer commented through his blog that a hypothetical third installment of Monkey Island would not take into account the events narrated in the rest of the video games not made by him. “All adventures after Monkey Island 2: LeChuck’s Revenge they don’t exist in my monkey island universe. I apologize to the talented group of people who worked on them, but I would like to pick up where I left off,” she said, leaving the door open to picking up ideas and characters from such works.

The Curse of Monkey Island showed nothing but pure respect for this worldRon GilbertRon Gilbert added in his message that he was delighted with the “masterful work” of Jonathan Ackley and Larry Ahern in The Curse of Monkey Island: “They showed nothing but pure respect for this world, and created some characters that are as memorable today as those of Monkey Island 1 and 2”. However, he said then, his story picks up right where LeChuck’s Revenge ends, needing to be free to take his plot wherever he wants without feeling obligated to adhere to sequels. “If I end up being able to make this game, we could all find her fit very well between Monkey Island 2 and The Curse of Monkey Island”.

From his last message, it seems that Gilbert has finally found a way not to take The Curse of Monkey Island out of the canon, but we will have to wait for future interviews to find out more about this adventure he has been working on for two years. In fact, in 2020 he spoke about the video game, stating that his premise proposes take Guybrush Threepwood to Hell, with LeChuck returning once more.

