It is not very clear where Diego Luna (Mexico, 43 years old) lives. According to the biography that he has sent, his agency resides in Spain. But he denies it. “No, I don’t live in Madrid, I’m in London. I would like to live in Madrid, huh? ”, He says. “My life is centered right now between London and very little Mexico.” But with his partner and his three children? Where is his family? “That is already more complex. Let’s say it’s the lives of others and I keep that to myself.”

It doesn’t really matter where you live. Because currently the important city for Diego Luna is Los Angeles, where his representatives are. Everything happens there, including this call from zoom from Madrid that he answers in the car that returns him to London from the filming of the second season of Andor (“What a pleasure to spend some time speaking in Spanish, I needed it”, he comments laughing). the universe series Star Wars has ended up turning him into what in the United States they call a A-class celebrity. A real star. “I think I realized the strength of Star Wars the day the first note came out that I was going to be the character of Rogue Onenot even of Andor. That morning dawned with television cameras outside my father’s house. They asked him since when I liked him Star Wars. And my dad answered: ‘He’s never liked him!’ And I said, ‘My goodness, this is the scope of this project. I haven’t even signed a contract and those cameras from which one runs away go for my dad outside his house, they have never bothered him there. Clearly, this drives a sometimes exciting and sometimes also very perverse machinery. It is a project that, from the outset, arouses interest throughout the world. I had never felt that. The closest I had ever lived in terms of scope had happened to me when I was working with Spielberg. [en La terminal, 2004] which has a global echo, but nothing compared to Andor”. How much has this project changed your life? “Dramatically,” she replies.

He has been in London since November and has three months of filming left. That is if it is not prolonged by the writers’ strike that has made Tony Gilroy, the showrunner from the Disney+ series, have to stop. It is the first strike of the era of streaming And at the center of the dispute is the amount that the writers receive each time a program, series or movie in which they participated is seen. Taking into account that in Andor, Luna, in addition to being the protagonist, is at stake with her own money because she is an executive producer. What is your opinion about the strike? “This is the first time I’ve been asked this question, so let me think about it,” she says, and reflects for a few seconds in silence. “I think it’s good. I mean, I hope it has a quick resolution, but you have to rethink a lot of things. The world, and this industry in particular, is changing very quickly. And we must reformulate the working conditions. You can no longer think in terms of cinema. I grew up thinking about movies, about stories that had a beginning and an end, that lasted two hours, that happened in a theater, that sold a number of tickets or not, and that later remained on something called a DVD that you could buy. . That world is over. Now it’s all in a cloud. And in that sense, it seems to me that what writers and writers are doing is very, very commendable. I only hope that they receive a quick response so that this industry does not end up hit hard and that the change comes so that all the families that live from it can continue to do so. But, in advance, I always respect what it means for a guild to agree. How could Tony not join in? Wouldn’t that be absurd? This series is about the insurgency. On how oppression generates a civic and social awakening. It would be very contradictory if it were not. No?”.

Andor is the story of Cassian Andor, a spy for the Rebel Alliance who first appeared in Rogue One (2016), the story of how the Death Star plans were stolen. The tragic end of the film was a rarity in a saga that, since Disney bought the franchise, was infantilized at times. In 2018 it was announced that Andorthe character that Luna embodied, would have her own series in which her life would be told before Rogue One. In 2022 the first season was released. Surprise, the argument deepened that same path. For the first time, the rebels were not celestial beings without an iota of evil. Here, they smear with an almost fanatical determination. The message seems clear: revolutions, no matter how noble the cause, are dirty. “When you are willing to go all the way and sacrifice everything, it can romanticize the story, but we try to, as far as possible, ground it into something realistic. And it is impossible not to speak of darkness, of moral contradictions, of constant errors. Here the point is: What do each other when they realize they are wrong? We will have to wait until 2024, when the second and final season will be released, to find out the answer.

Diego Dionisio Luna Alexander appeared in Spain in 2001, when it premiered And Your Mother Too, a feature film by the then unknown Alfonso Cuarón. It was starring Maribel Verdú and two young actors, today so united that they seem like a two-headed animal: Gael García Bernal and Diego Luna. It is practically impossible for the name of one to be pronounced without following that of the other. They are partners in the production company La Corriente del Golfo, but above all friends, almost brothers. They have known each other, literally, their entire lives: “There is a story that I think sums it all up: his father was acting in a function, Too bad she’s a whore, by John Ford, directed by Juan José Gurrola. My father did the set design. My mother did her wardrobe and Gael’s mother worked with her. Gael was born during rehearsals and I was born during the performance. It seems that much of what has happened to us derives from that. The truth is that it is a work that we could mount together”. That sounds like a nice end of the cycle. “That’s why I don’t want to do it, because it sounds like the end of the cycle,” he concludes, laughing.

His mother, the English artist Fiona Alexander, dies in a traffic accident when he is two years old, and Diego and his older sister, María, are raised by their father, the set designer and architect Alejandro Luna. Diego grows between scenarios. “I suppose that at the age of six or seven I said, with all the certainty and security that a seven-year-old can have, that I was an actor. At first I wanted to play what the nearby adults played. I wanted to be part of that ritual that my dad entered with such seriousness. And suddenly I found myself doing it with the full support of my father. It is questionable if it was an act of responsibility or irresponsibility, but he always left me. It would also have been contradictory if, living from the theater, and in the theater, my father told me that he couldn’t do it. He had to go to school and in return he could dedicate the other half of the day to the theater. Later came television and movies and that made me a little dizzy. But I also began to meet people, to feel part of a community and little by little I found my way. And I never stopped.”

At the age of 12, he is a star of Mexican television. At 16, she stops studying and becomes independent. A famous teenager, with money and living alone at first seems like the perfect recipe for disaster. “Well yes, I took it badly, very badly. Difficult years, I’m not going to say no. Between fame and that freedom as well as unbridled… but I never left my house at all. I no longer lived there, but I felt that I could return and that gave me security. My father I think he did the right things, because trying to stop me would have been catastrophic ”. His father, who passed away in December, is a recurring name in the conversation. “I am fortunate to have always had a very open relationship. He didn’t tell me what to do, he told me what he thought of what I wanted and that always helped me. I don’t want to say that I didn’t reach the limits, but I always found a way back to safer ground. And I attribute it to my family and the family of the theater, because protection nuclei were generated that favored me greatly. I had many mothers throughout my childhood and adolescence. My mother died when I was two years old. Many actresses, directors and women from the theater took on the task of taking care of me, accompanying me and being present. They felt the absence of my mother as very personal. I think that saved me.”

It would give a book to describe Diego Luna’s career from And Your Mother Too. Besides working as an actor for Spielberg, Van Sant, Korine or Soderbergh, he has produced; he has directed —his second film of his, Abel (2010) entered the official selection at Cannes—; has starred Narcos Mexico for Netflix and has even done a show, Bread and Circus, in which she cooks while bringing people together to talk about complex issues, such as climate change, abortion, migration, democracy or racism. “It is an exercise similar to journalism, but part of the total bias. I don’t have the slightest interest in sounding impartial, but rather in being attentive and curious about the opinions that contrast with mine and, in the best of cases, learning. But I have, on all these issues, very clear points of view. With my team, we first found the subject. And at that moment we decided to bring voices to the table that come from angles that are not necessarily the ones one shares, always trying to keep toxic voices as far away as possible. But we seek the confrontation of ideas. Because in this polarized world, we no longer have access to them. We live in this bubble that we create for ourselves through what we consume, through social networks and suddenly it seems that everyone thinks like us and it is nice and interesting to go out into the world and realize that it is not so”.

In 2022 he starred in a monologue in Madrid, Every time we say goodbye betterand directed a series for Amazon Prime Video, And everything will be alright They seem to talk about the same thing: the possibility or impossibility of romantic love. “This topic obsesses me so much… At the age of two I lost my mother, and then my father had endless relationships in his life and I had to go through that. Jumping with him from one to another and constantly questioning what others called family. Which in my case was nothing like that of my classmates at school. The core did not mean the same thing. It could not be described in the same way. Something very beautiful also happens, which is that, in this world that sometimes seems to go too fast, there are also very beautiful examples of people finding new ways to love each other. Something that, in what I do, I think is very important. In this storytelling, love is there, always there. And if suddenly there are these new forms and these new structures, then I think that reflecting on them is what corresponds”. What is your favorite shape? “If something is clear to me, it is that I do not like it, I do not find myself, in solitude. Definitely. I like what I have now. Now I’m very good in that sense. I am very happy and that makes me happy, really”.

There is a concept that he repeats when talking about directing, acting or producing: freedom. Have the freedom to do what you want. How free is he right now? “Now I feel deeply free, really. Like never in life. I am about to reach a destination that I set for myself eight years ago [cuando firmó Rogue One] without knowing it at all, but makes five with full awareness. And I see it. In August he finished as an actor, then he stayed for another year as a producer and that’s it. That makes me feel very full, and very free, because my life is ahead of me, because I have a lot to do and because I have accumulated a lot of interests in these years. The car has been sitting still for a while. A message appears on the screen: you have to finish, they say from Los Angeles.

