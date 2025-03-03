‘Anora’, The crazy and charming Action comedy by Sean Baker, who already won the Gold Palm of the Cannes Festival last May, She was the great winner of the 97th edition of the Oscar Awards of the Hollywood Academy, in its 2025 edition.

Until Five Oscar awards has taken Sean Baker’s movie, That has also been the revelation of the night, when he collects himself in person four of the five statuettes of the film with more awards of the night. The director of ‘Anora’, filmmaker of films such as ‘The Florida Project’ and ‘Tangerine’, possessor of a special talent that combines a humanistic touch with absolute independence from the industry, The Oscars took best film, best direction, best original script and best assembly. Completed the awards quintet, The Best Actress Award for Mikey Madison, protagonist of ‘Anora’, Surprising winner in front of what looked like the great favorite, Demi Moore (‘The substance’).

‘The Brutalist’ was the second movie of one night whose palmraés was very distributed: 3 Oscar won the Brady Corbet movie, It took to start. Achieved the awards to the Best Photography (Lol Crawley) and your Original music (Daniel Blumberg) Almost at the end, just before the four big final awards. The award for best actor for its protagonist, Adrien Brody, He put a little emotion in the final stretch of an agile gala, full of musical tributes, presented with brio and echoes of Billy Crystal’s time, by Conan O’Brien.

Several films stayed with two awards. ‘Wicked’, The prequel of ‘The Wizard of Oz’ that was so successful in the US (and had less echo in the rest of the world), The Oscar took to best costumes and production design; ‘Dune Part 2’ He won two technical awards that demonstrate the expertise of Denis Villeneuve (better sound and better visual effects); and the controversial ‘Emilia Pérez’, the musical of Jacques Audiard, who won the award to Best original song (‘The Evil’) and the best cast actress for Zoe Saldaña, that he left for the memory one of the speeches of the night claiming his Dominican origins (although without citing his partner Karla Sofía Gascón, who was summoned by Conan O’Brien).

The first surprise of the night had given it before the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for Kieran Culkin for his work in ‘A Real Pain’. The main prizes El Award for Estonia completed ‘Flow’ as best animated film, The Oscar a Best International Film for ‘I’m still here, The Brazilian film directed by Walter Salles; and the award to Best script adapted for ‘conclave’. Finally, the film about the Palestinian-Israelí conflict ‘No Other Land’ took the Oscar for the best documentary feature film.

‘The substance’ It was far from the main awards, but won the Oscar for better makeup and hairdressing, although the night began very high with the gag linked to the Coralie Fargeat movie, A video in which Conan O’Brien appeared at the beginning of the gala leaving the body of the film’s protagonist.

This is the Final count of the night awards per film in the Oscar 2025: ‘Anora’ (5 Oscar), ‘The Brutalist’ (3), ‘Wicked’ (2), ‘Emilia Pérez’ (2), ‘Dune Part 2’ (2), ‘Flow’ (1), ‘I am still here’ (1), ‘Conclave’ (1), ‘The substance’ (1), ‘A Real Pain’ (1) and ‘No Other Land’ (1).

Then you can check the palmraés with the Complete list of the winners of the 2025 Oscar Awards. The winners will be updated, underlined in bold and with asterisk*, As they are announced at the ceremony.

Best movie

‘Anora’*

‘The brutalist’

‘A Complete Unknown’

‘Conclave’

‘Dune: Part two’

‘Emilia Pérez’

‘I’m still here’

‘Nickel Boys’

‘The substance’

‘Wicked’

Best address

Be baker by ‘anora’*

Brady Corbet by ‘The Brutalist’

James Mangold for ‘A Complete Unknown’

Jacques Audiard by ‘Emilia Pérez’

Coralie Fargeat for ‘the substance’

Best Actress

Mikey Madison by ‘Anora’*

Demi Moore for ‘the substance’

Cynthia Erivo by ‘Wicked’

Karla Sofía Gascón by ‘Emilia Pérez’

Fernanda Torres for ‘I’m still here’

Best Actor

Adrien Brody for ‘The Brutalist’*

Timothée Chalamet for ‘A Complete Unknown’

Colman Domingo for ‘The lives of Sing Sing’

Ralph Fiennes for ‘Conclave’

Sebastian Stan by ‘The Apprentice’

Best cast actress

Zoe Saldaña by ‘Emilia Pérez’*

Monica Barbaro for ‘A Complete Unknown’

Ariana Grande by ‘Wicked’

Felicity Jones for ‘The Brutalist’

Isabella Rossellini by ‘conclave’

Best cast actor

Kieran culkin for ‘A Real Pain’*

Yura Borisov by ‘Anora’

Edward Norton for ‘A Complete Unknown’

Guy Pearce for ‘The Brutalist’

Jeremy Strong for ‘The Apprentice’

Best original script

Be baker by ‘anora’*

Brady Corbet & Mona Fastvold for ‘The Brutalist’

Jesse Eisenberg for ‘A Real Pain’

Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum & Alex David for ‘September 5’

Coralie Fargeat for ‘the substance’

Best adapted script

Peter Straughan for ‘conclave’*

James Mangold & Jay Cocks for ‘A Complete Unknown’

Jacques Audiard by ‘Emilia Pérez’

Ramell Ross & Joslyn Barnes by ‘Nickel Boys’

Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Clarence Maclin & John ‘Divine G’ Whitflied for ‘The lives of Sing Sing Sing’

Best photography

Lol Crawley for ‘The Brutalist’*

Greig Fraser by ‘Dune: Part two’

Paul Guilhame by ‘Emilia Pérez’

Ed Lachman by ‘María Callas’

Jarin Blaschke by ‘Nosferatu’

Better assembly

Be baker for ‘anora’*

David Joncso for ‘The Brutalist’

Nick Emerson by ‘Conclave’

Juliette Welfling by ‘Emilia Pérez’

Myron Kerstein by ‘Wicked’

Best original music

Daniel Blumberg by ‘The Brutalist’*

Volker Bertelmann by ‘conclave’

Clément Ducol & Camille for ‘Emilia Pérez’

John Powell & Stephen Schwartz by ‘Wicked’

Kris Bowers by ‘Wild Robot’

Best original song

“The Evil” by Clément Ducol, Camille & Jacques Audiard for ‘Emilia Pérez’*

“The Journey” by Diane Warren for ‘Six Triple Eight’

“Like A Bird” by Abraham Alexander & Adrian Quesada for ‘The lives of Sing Sing’

“My path” by Camille & Clément Ducol for ‘Emilia Pérez’

“Never Too Late” by Elton John, Brandi Carlile, Andrew Watt & Bernie Taupin for ‘Elton John: Never Too Late’

Best sound



‘Dune: Part two’ (Gareth John, Richard King, Ron Bartlett & Doug Hempill)*

‘A Complete Unknown’ (Tod A. Maitland, Donald Sylvester, Ted Caplan, Paul Massey & David Giammarco)

‘Emilia Pérez’ (Erwan Kerzanet, Aymeric Retoldère, Maxnce Dussère, Cyril Holtz & Niels Barletta)

‘Wicked’ (Simon Hayes, Nancy Nugent Title, Jack Dolman, Andy Nelson & John Marquis)

‘Wild Robot’ (Randy Thom, Brian Chumney, Gary A. Rizzo & Leff Lefferts)

Best Production Design

‘Wicked’ (Nathan Crowley; Lee Sandales)*

‘The Brutalist’ (Judy Becker; Patricia Cuccia)

‘Conclave’ (Suzie Davies; Cynthia Sleiter)

‘Dune: Part two’ (Patrice Vermette; Shane Vieau)

‘Nosferatu’ (Craig Lathrop; Beatrice Brentnerová)

Best costume design

Paul Tazewell by ‘Wicked’*

Arianne Phillips for ‘A Complete Unknown’

Lisy Christl by ‘conclave’

Janty Yates & Dave Crossman for ‘Gladiator II’

Linda Muir for ‘Nosferatu’

Best makeup and hairdresser

‘The substance’ (Pierre-Oliver Persin, Stéphanie Guillon & Marilyne Scarselli)*

‘A Different Man’ (Mike Marino, David Presto & Crystal Jurado)

‘Emilia Pérez’ (Julia Floch Carbonel, Emmanuel Janvier & Jean-Christophe Spadaccini)

‘Nosferatu’ (David White, Traci Loader & Suzanne Stokes-Munton)

‘Wicked’ (Frances Hannon, Laura Blount & Sarah Nuth)

Better visual effects

‘Dune: Part two’ (Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Rhys Salocombe & Gerd Nefzer)*

‘Alien: Romulus’ (Eric Barba, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser, Daniel Macarin & Shane Mahan)

‘Better Man’ (Luke Millar, David Clayton, Keith Herft & Peter Stubbs)

‘The kingdom of the planet of the apes’ (Erik Winquist, Stephen Unterfranz, Paul Story & Rodney Burke)

‘Wicked’ (Pablo Helman, Jonathan Fawkner, David Shirk & Paul Corbould)

Best animated film

‘Flow’, by Gints Zilbalodis*

‘2’, by Elsey Mann

‘Memories of a snail’, by Adam Elliot

‘Wallace & Gromit: Revenge is served with feathers’, by Nick Park & ​​Merlin Crossingham

‘Wild Robot’, by Chris Sanders

Best documentary film

‘No Other Land’, from Basel Adra, Hamdan Ballal, Yuval Abraham & Rachel Szor*

‘Black Box Diaries’, by Shiori Ito

‘Porcelain War’, by Brendan Bellomo & Slava Leontyev

‘Soundtrack to a Coup d’Atat’, by Johan Grimonprez

‘Sugarcane’ by Emily Kassie & Julian Brave Noisecat

Best International Film

‘I’m still here’, by Walter Salles [Brasil]*

‘The girl from the needle’, by Magnus von Horn [Dinamarca]

‘Emilia Pérez’, by Jacques Audiard [Francia]

‘The seed of the sacred fig tree’, by Mohammad Rasooulof [Alemania]

‘Flow’, by Gints Zilbalodis [Letonia]

Best Real Action Short Film

‘I’m not a robot’, by Victoria Warmerdam*

‘A Lien’, by David Cutler-Kreutz & Sam Cutler-Kreutz

‘Anuja’, by Adam J. Graves

‘The Last Ranger’ by Cindy Lee

‘The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent’, by Nebojsa Slijepcevic

Best animation short film



‘In the Shadow of the Cypress’, by Hossein Molayemi & Shirin Sohani*

‘Beautiful Men’, by Nicolas Keppens

‘Magic Candies’, by Daisuke Nishio

‘Wander To Wonder’, by Nina Gantz

‘Yuck!’, From Loïc Esfuche

Best documentary short film

‘The only woman in the orchestra’, by Molly O’Brien*

‘Death by Numbers’, by Kim A. Snyder

‘I am ready, Warden’, by Smriti Mundhra

‘Incident’, by Bill Morrison

‘Instruments of a Beating Heart’, by Ema Ryan Yamazaki

