For most, a vacation is a well-deserved break from the routine. But for this Canadian family they are much more, perhaps the most important trip of their lives. Three of the four children of this marriage have retinitis pigmentosa. A genetic condition that causes a gradual loss of vision. But the proposal of a specialist who suggested showing them photos of the world before they went blind, gave them an idea. This is how this trip around the world came about. The family left almost a year ago and have already visited ten countries. Now in Thailand, next on the list is Nepal. Although some are already clear about what their favorite experience is, a hot air balloon flight in Turkey. In a matter of weeks the adventure will be over, the children will go back to school and the tribal dances of Tanzania or the gigantic golden Buddhas of Bangkok will become memories. Some that, hopefully, will last a lifetime.







