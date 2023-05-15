Barcelona (AFP)

Xavi Hernandez won his first major title as Barcelona coach in La Liga, buying more time for himself, but he still has a lot to prove with a club hungry for continental success.

There is no doubt that Xavi, 43, raised the morale of the Catalans after embarrassing blunders in recent seasons, which followed the last league title in 2019 with coach Ernesto Valverde.

However, Barcelona failed in the Champions League with a disappointing exit from the group stage, then Manchester United of England ousted it from the auxiliary competition, the Europa League.

Stopping the exit from the two continental championships and the effective, but not spectacular performance, in the ranks of Xavi’s critics, despite the guarantee of the league title (La Liga) and the local Super Cup.

With the advent of Xavi in ​​November 2021 from the Qatari Al-Sadd, where he ended his career as a player and began it as a coach, some expected him to be the second Guardiola, sympathetic to the extraordinary achievements he achieved with the brilliant coach in the second decade of the millennium, most notably a remarkable hat-trick in his first season in 2009.

However, the club’s situation was completely different with the arrival of Xavi, in terms of the quality of players and financial capabilities.

The coach knew how to quickly respond to these criticisms in his first full season as a coach: “We evaluate where we came from and where we are now,” as he explained in April and on several other occasions.

And the former midfielder continued: “In front of a great team like Real Madrid, the Champions League holders, we are inside the club (we give this title) great importance.”

And he added, “If people outside the club do not want that, I cannot control it, but we give it great value, especially if we look at where we came from last year.”

This is reflected in club president Juan Laporta’s desire to extend his current contract, which expires in 2024, an issue that Xavi said he would consider later only after securing the league title.

The returning club president praised him: “Xavi was decisive. To his footballing culture, the club knows his style. He worked hard to impose a qualitative style of play. He deserves all the congratulations.”

Xavi worked to improve Barcelona’s defense in particular, pushing Alejandro Balde instead of Jordi Alba in the left-back position, and contracting important Danish players Andreas Christensen and French Jules Conde.

Defensive solidity was one of Barcelona’s advantages this season, and it won several matches with a score of 1-0, contrary to the club’s reputation based on scoring goals in large quantities.

Under Xavi’s supervision, German goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen is back to his best, while the talents of young midfielders Pedri and Javi are blossoming even more.

Xavi made the team more consistent, maintaining standards that had fallen under previous Dutch coaches Ronald Koeman and Kiki Setien.

The star of the Catalan team, who secured its twenty-seventh title in La Liga, rarely shone, similar to its 3-1 victory over rivals Real Madrid in the Super Cup final last January.

Xavi’s critics stress that these attractive matches were not the norm in a season marred by playing far from show and excitement.

The coach was more pragmatic than fans expected, given the team’s historical dependence on high proportions of possession.

Barcelona did not regularly play the ball that reminds us of the era of Guardiola (now Manchester City coach), in which he shone as a midfielder alongside Andres Iniesta and Sergio Busquets, and in front of them was the great Argentine star Lionel Messi.

For example, against Real Madrid in the King’s Cup semi-finals, Barcelona presented a style of play reminiscent of the strict defensive plans of Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho during his tenure with Chelsea.

Barcelona won the first leg 1-0, but suffered a humiliating 0-4 loss at home, Spotify Camp Nou, in one of its biggest disappointments this season.

Xavi was not very innovative as a coach, so he adhered to the traditional 4-3-3 playing style in Barcelona, ​​before changing in the sea of ​​​​the season to 4-2-3-1, so Javi played in the facilitator to enhance the spread of the midfielders.

However, the convincing journey in the league, where it is currently ahead of rivals Real Madrid by 14 points 4 stages before the end of the season, suggests that Xavi did not have much to change at the local level.

Winning the La Liga title enhances Xavi’s credit, but it may not be enough to survive in the next version of the Champions League, even if injuries and bad luck put sticks in his wheels this season.

After Barcelona’s adventure last summer and the sale of a percentage of his television rights, Xavi hopes to continue his upward trend and drag him to the continental arena.

He ended his celebrations on Sunday, saying: “This is not Liga (tournament) Xavi. I don’t feel comfortable hearing that. This is a new era, and we must continue to work at all levels.