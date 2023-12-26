The Great Terror | Finnish defectors were transported to the Soviet Union for forced labor – some also ended up in Mariupol, Ukraine

The fate of many defectors was tough during the Great Terror in the 1930s. Often the sentence was execution or transportation to a prison camp.

In spring 2022 Russian troops besiege the city of Mariupol in the southern part of Ukraine. The Azovstal steel plant was the target of fierce fighting.

“It was then that I looked at the material of the Central Detective Police, and it was then that I noticed the letters sent by Finns from Mariupol in the 1930s. It was something very touching at that moment,” says the docent leading the Finnish National Archives research project Aleksi Mainio.

Letters to Finland were written especially by people who defected to the Soviet Union in the early 1930s.

Of defectors lives beyond the eastern border followed the same pattern. After crossing the border, they were arrested, interrogated and, after weeks of pretrial detention, sentenced to three years of forced labor. The construction sites were located in different parts of the country of the Soviets. Over time, some dozens of Finns ended up in construction work in Mariupol as well.

In March 1938, a defector Fanny Hatanpää posted a letter from Sochi to Helsinki at Vuorikatu 10:

“In 1936, we traveled from Karelia to the Ukrainian Soviet Republic to the city of Marjupool, I was at work plastering, a new district was being built there. Next to it is the old city, which has now become a million city with handsome streets and great houses, the city's name is Stalino (now Donetsk), four times bigger than Helsinki. We didn't like being in Marjupool, we traveled to the Caucasus to the shores of the Black Sea, this city's name is Sochi.”

In the 1930s, letters from Finns came from Soviet Ukraine also from Kiev, Kharkiv, Odessa and Sevastopol, among others.

Economic recession In the early 1930s, 15,000–20,000 people defected from Finland to the Soviet Union. According to Mainio, the Soviet Union was surprised by the defector phenomenon, i.e. the fact that such a large number of Finns suddenly came across the border.

“This was a surprise in the sense that these people were not really wanted in the Soviet Union, even though Soviet propaganda had painted a rosy picture of the country.”

Many Finnish defectors were young and unskilled and had no property.

“American Finns were another matter. They often had property with them and had know-how. They were a sought-after workforce.”

Of defectors and there are several thousand letters sent by other Finns from the Soviet Union to Finland. Mainio says he knew the letters existed, but says he was surprised during the research project by how much information kept coming across the border.

Information about conditions in the Soviet Union was also provided by double defectors.

“They first defected to the Soviet Union and ended up at the construction site after a few months of research. They were used to going through the forests of Eastern Finland, so it was no problem for them to defect back. They were able to navigate towards the border according to the sun,” says Mainio.

There were thousands of such double defectors. On this side of the border, they were interrogated and placed in quarantine. The authorities were very interested in where these people who were on the side of the Soviet Union were and who they had seen.

Pictures of the interrogated persons returned from the Soviet Union by the detective central police in the National Archives.

Finns especially in the early 1930s, it was possible to send letters to Finland. Due to the avalanche of defectors, the Soviet Union did not have time to censor them, so according to Mainio, they were really sincere.

“In the second half of the 1930s, the situation changed and the content of the letters also clearly changed.”

On the Finnish side, there was an office of the Central Detective Police in Viipur, where all the letters that came from behind the eastern border were read and summaries were made of them.

“It was one channel to get information about what was happening in the Soviet Union. The letters of the first half of the 1930s were surprisingly honest and open-minded. They tell about, among other things, all the dead children and diseases, and there were a lot of letters from the construction sites about misery and scarcity,” says Mainio.

There were also letters with political enthusiasm. In addition, there are letters in which, for example, a poor Finn had been able to study and told how well things were at that moment. On the other hand, the same person could end up being convicted a few years later during the Great Terror.

For years During the Great Terror of 1937–1938, letters sent by Finns to Finland caught the attention of the Soviet authorities. At that time, it was considered aggravating that Finns had connections with Finland. In the paranoid atmosphere, according to Mainio, the authorities drew the conclusion that this was evidence of a conspiracy to destroy the Soviet Union.

“The letters were, so to speak, easy inputs for the Chekists, i.e. the NKVD officials of the Soviet secret police, in order to draw up judgments,” Mainio points out.

At the beginning of the 1930s, there were approximately 30,000 Finnish citizens or former citizens in the Soviet Union. In addition to defectors, there were also Reds who fled from Finland to Soviet Russia after the civil war.

Stalin's According to Mainio, the border peoples who lived in the Soviet Union during the Great Terror were in the grip of the Soviet authorities.

“If you were an ethnic Russian, you had a significantly lower risk of getting into the mill than, for example, a Baltic, Finn, and Pole, as well as a Soviet German.”

In the paranoid atmosphere in the Soviet Union, it was thought that the border nations and the Germans could not be trusted. For example, the Finns were persuaded to ally with Finland.

In connection with the Great Terror, Mainio would talk about political terror with an ethnic tone.

“This can be seen in who it was aimed at, but the Finns were by no means a special group among other nationalities.”

Suspicion towards border peoples was related to the expectation of war.

According to Mainio, fear of conspiracies has already been instilled in the foundations of the Soviet Union, because the coup and civil war are behind the birth of the state.

“The Soviet Union also had real enemies in the 1930s, but they were different from those who were condemned during the Great Terror. All the time there was a fear and threat of violence and conspiracies in the Soviet Union, which was activated in such an extremely horrible way in 1937 and 1938.”

During the Great Terror, a total of 1.6 million people were convicted in the Soviet Union, and of these, more than 700,000 received the death sentence.

“That means an average of 1,500 death sentences every single day. I think that's a pretty impressive amount.”

From the sources, it can be confirmed with certainty that during the years of the Great Terror, approximately 5,000 Finnish citizens and former Finnish citizens were sentenced to death and more than a thousand were sent to prison camps. According to Mainio, however, not all cases can be verified from the sources, and a certain part is always missing.

“At the moment, I would estimate that there are 1,000-2,000 cases left.”

In years In 1937–1938, according to Mainio, there was a directionless machine that had decision-making power over people's destinies.

The machinery was in the form of a pyramid, and at the top was a person exercising decision-making power Joseph Stalin. He was ultimately responsible for the entire Great Terror. Below Stalin were the NKVD machinery and executioners.

Quotas came out of Moscow, stating the number of people to be arrested. Some of those arrested were sentenced to death and some were sent to the Gulag, an archipelago of prison camps.

The National Archives According to Mainio, the most important group in the Finns in Russia research project and the database created during it are Finnish citizens and former Finnish citizens convicted during the Great Terror.

According to Mainio, the years 1937 and 1938 are a very exceptional period in world history, an outburst of violence, during which a huge number of people were arrested.

Each detainee was interrogated and papers were made about him. Each was implicated in some conspiracy, and finally each was individually judged. Admittedly, the verdicts were handed down on an assembly line.

“We saw such immense trouble, and then a verdict was given, which was mostly a shot in the neck,” says Mainio.

The National Archives the research project has not systematically reviewed the fates of the people of Inger during the years of the great terror, because the focus is on the citizens of Finland. According to preliminary rough estimates, 3,000–4,000 Ingersolls were sentenced. Mainio believes that even this number will become more precise as the project progresses.

Ingerians and Finnish citizens are different groups of people, and the fates of these groups were very different during the Great Terror.

“The biggest tragedy of the Ingerians is the massive population transfers, which for them started in the early 1930s. Of course, there were also population transfers during the Second World War,” says Mainio.

During the Great Terror, the death rates of Finnish citizens were worse than those of Ingrian people. Among the Finns, there were many defectors who had correspondence with Finland and had relatives there. Many of them had also remained living near the border area.

“Finnish citizens had a ready-made “criminal history” from the point of view of the arbitrary Soviet bureaucracy.”

Soviet Union the extent can be seen in the fact that in different regions of the country the great persecutions were of very different types. If a Finnish citizen was arrested in Karelia, Leningrad or the Ural region, up to 85 percent of those arrested were sentenced to death in the worst regions.

“But for example, 10-20 percent of the Finns arrested in Siberia received the death sentence. The other detainees were put in prison camps.”

Harsher sentences were given in areas that were close to the border area. In the case of Ural, however, the limit was not close, so there must be other explanations for the hardness of its quotas, according to Mainio.