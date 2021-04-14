He who touches the Cup does not win it

This, without a doubt, is one of the most widespread superstitions in the world of football: if a player touches the Cup before playing the match, his team will lose the final. In recent weeks much has been remembered, after the images of the Athletic player, Iker Muniain, playing the Copa del Rey before jumping onto the pitch. The Bilbao team lost. Zidane, with the French team, Giuly, with Monaco, Gatusso with Milan, Payet, with Olympique de Marseille and Tymoshchuk, with Bayern, they know what it is to touch the trophy and lose. But every rule has its exception. The Ukrainian Krychowiak as a Sevilla player touched the Europa League cup and his team won.