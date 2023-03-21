Club América has just given a blow of authority in the Clásico Nacional last weekend and it is that they beat their staunch rival, Club Deportivo Guadalajara, 4-2 at home.
The cream-blue team did not have the best start to the tournament, but as the weeks have gone by they have grown stronger and are currently still a competitive team that aspires to be one of the favorite candidates for the championship. Las Águilas comes from having good tournaments, but they have not been able to advance beyond the semifinals, so they will seek to break that barrier.
The action of Tano Ortiz It has been important to lead a group of players with a lot of hierarchy. However, among the successes of the Argentine coach, one stands out for knowing how to value a player so that he not only stays in Coapa, but is one of the high points in this Clausura 2023.
After irregular performances and an injury that left him relegated, the midfielder leo suarez He was sent on loan to Santos Laguna to try to get him back to his best level. Although he had good performances there, it seemed that his first stage in America and the existing competition were working against him to opt for a place in the team of Fernando Ortiz.
But to the surprise of many, the Argentine player has been a great element in this contest and has been able to cover the absence of Alexander Zendejas after his injury, which has given him the confidence to continue being taken into account.
Despite zendejas He has already recovered from his injury, the ‘tano‘ opted to keep in the starting lineup Suarez and it was a great success in the Clásico Nacional because, in addition to having a good exhibition, he was able to score one of the goals of the match, with this, the player registers three goals and one assist in this tournament.
