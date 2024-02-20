The Rayados de Monterrey They remain undefeated so far Closing 2024 and a crucial point in achieving this mark has been their good performance at home, since for several months, those led by Fernando Ortiz They do not know defeat in the BBVA Stadium.
Only so far in the contest, the Monterey They have already defeated Puebla, San Luis, Pachuca and Comunicaciones, in addition to reaching other draws against Querétaro and Toluca, which means that it is very difficult for the Monterrey team to miss points at home.
In total, they have gone nine games undefeated since their last defeat. Rayados de Monterrey at the BBVA Stadium, which occurred on October 28, 2023 against the Americain a match that Eagles They took the victory 0-3, with one more player.
This gives a total of four months without the team Tano Ortiz fall at home again, including league matches and the last of the Concacaf Champions League vs Communications.
For the remainder of Clausura 2024, among the main rivals that threaten to end their undefeated record at home, highlights Cougarsnext March 3; Chivasuntil March 30, and its Royal Classicthe Tigerswho will visit the Steel giant on April 13, on day 15 of the contest.
