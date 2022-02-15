Nicolás Larcamón’s Puebla is a team that connects with its fans in a way it hasn’t for many years. Despite having one of the most modest squads in the entire Liga MX, the sweet potato team is in first position in the general table after five games played. Last weekend, against Atlas de Guadalajara, the La Franja squad rescued a point against the red and black team in a spectacular way.
In the last seconds of the game, Guillermo Martínez controlled a ball inside the area, settled in and finished off acrobatically to sign a perfect bicycle kick and beat goalkeeper Camilo Vargas. The television cameras focused on Dylan, a child fan of Puebla, who experienced the equalizing goal with great passion and even came to tears. The Pueblan squad, through their social networks, took on the task of looking for the young follower and the search for him was successful.
Dylan was invited by Puebla to his training on Monday, February 14. The number one fan of the camoteros was able to live with the squad that is overcoming all expectations and was with Guillermo Martínez, the scorer of the goal that made him cry. Dylan said he was happy and nervous to visit the Puebla facilities and meet the members of the squad and coaching staff.
Dylan also had the opportunity to greet Nicolás Larcamón, the coach behind Puebla’s success. During his meeting with the Argentine strategist, Dylan was moved again. The young fan received the traditional pamba from the players of La Franja.
