A year ago he began his work against the pandemic and, now, The Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC) is closer to the Spanish vaccine against COVID-19. Even its clinical trials could begin before this summer, as announced – and reported by the EFE Agency – this Friday the director of the scientific team, the virologist Mariano Esteban.

This vaccine is the great hope of the Spanish. A few doses that They are based on a variant that already helped eradicate smallpox and that, they hope, can give the same results with the coronavirus. The previous data are very positive, concluding the first phase of their studies, known as preclinical, with “100% protection in mice against SARS-CoV-2”. For this reason, the CSIC has already sent all the documentation to the Spanish Medicines Agency, waiting for its approval to continue with the vaccine studies.

A Galician company, chosen to produce the vaccine

A phase that would begin with trials in people, yes, provided that the Spanish Medicines Agency authorizes it. If so, this first step would have a very small number of volunteers, becoming “hundreds” in the second stage and “thousands” in the third. However, such is the hope in this vaccine that a company is already prepared for its production at the time of approval -Biofabri, of the Zendal Group, based in O Porriño (Pontevedra) -.

However, the speed in the creation of the vaccine is not what they would like, in addition to being very different from that of other countries. “In Spain we had human and technological capital, previous experience and sufficiently prepared personnel, it was known what had to be done, but we lack the infrastructure to move forward as quickly as in other countries “, explained the virologist, who has been awarded this Friday with the Castilla y León 2020 Prize for Scientific and Technical Research and Innovation.

The risks of the AstraZeneca vaccine, “totally manageable”

Given the great controversies this week about the AstraZeneca vaccine -which is only administered in people over 60 years old-, Mariano Esteban assures that they do not know what vaccine they are going to give him, although he does not care too much: “The one that touches me.” And is that, given the “possible relationship” between cases of thrombosis and doses from the University of Oxford, many people have already rejected the prick for fear that this confusion has generated.

Therefore, the expert ensures that the risks to which people are exposed with the AstraZeneca vaccine are “totally manageable” in a pandemic like the current one and with a small percentage of verified cases. “We get too alarmed by little things and We don’t see how big we have on our noses: the advantages, which is the most important part ”, reflects the expert, making people see the “incredible” response of science to the coronavirus in just over a year of pandemic, where “very accelerated” vaccination campaigns have been achieved.

“We all know that adverse effects can occur”

“What we do is complain about something we wanted: that if this is a disaster, that if we make a mistake … when we all know that adverse effects can occur, because, despite being genetically the same, we have different biological factors, “he laments. But, even with this, he highlights the great work of the scientific community:” The public sector has demanded it, the society has demanded it and countries like the United States, Germany, France and the United Kingdom said: let’s move on! They put public capital in and pushed companies to do the same and mobilize other sectors ”.

For this reason, and thanks to their intense work, we now have several approved vaccines and vaccination campaigns that, in countries like the United Kingdom, already border on herd immunity. “We are not perfect and the same thing happens with other countries”, has apostilled.