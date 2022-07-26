Just a couple of weeks ago, the Apertura 2022 tournament of the Liga BBVA MX Femenil began in the middle of the CONCACAF W tournament, which caused several teams to lose some of their most important players. América was no exception in this case and those led by Ángel Villacampa would have to start the tournament without their new starter, Katty Martínez. To this we also add the absence of Scarlett Camberos who suffered from an injury prior to the start of the tournament and is still recovering. As well as, Villacampa could not count on Alison González for the first two dates of the tournament.
This gave Kiana Palacios the green light to be the blue-cream team’s benchmark in attack, because let’s remember that the Mexican-American had suffered from a series of injuries that she had been carrying since her arrival in Mexico after leaving Real Sociedad and because of this, Kiana did not he had been able to finish exploding with the blue-cream combination that is well known demands too much.
However, from the first moment this tournament began, Kiana became the soccer player that the fans expected and the one that was seen a few years ago in Anoeta, because in América’s debut against Toluca, she was the author of the two goals that gave the azulcremas victory, accumulating a brace in their first game.
For the second match, Kiana scored again, this time against Santos Laguna and América won the match again. Palacios added 3 goals in 2 games, the same amount he had scored in his debut tournament with the difference that it had taken him 10 games to reach that figure.
His most recent achievement was against Atlas for matchday 3, because once again, Kiana was present on the scoreboard and scored another brace that temporarily gave America the victory and that finally prevented theirs from falling in Guadalajara.
Thus, today, Kiana already has 5 goals in 3 games and rests as the leader in goals scoring every 46 minutes. We don’t know how the story ends with 14 matchdays to go, but today, his start to the tournament has been sensational and without a doubt, if he keeps up the pace, he could be a serious candidate to win the individual scoring title.
