Gisela Valcárcel returns to television this Saturday, August 6 with “The Big Star”, a new space in which she will return to the screens after eight months. In recent times, the “Queen of Peruvian television” has been thinking about what format she can return with, and she opted for this new competition, in which the best talents of musical interpretation will be found.

Through the GV Producciones account, some videos were revealed showing who will be the participants of this new musical format. The driver, also known as “Señito”, spread the clips on her social networks and did not hesitate to express her joy at this new television release. “Counting the days. See you on August 6 at #LaGranEstrella”, wrote the blonde cheerleader.

Who will be the jurors?

You can also see another video in which the jurors of this new program that will be broadcast Saturday to Saturday appear. The production of the show, made by GV Producciones, has tried to select the best voices in the country so that they can constantly evaluate the young participants. Ruby Palomino and Bryan Arámbulo could be seen in the video, although it has not yet been officially announced whether they will both be judges of this space.

What will be the position of Sergio George?

Sergio George will be key in the development of “The Great Star”. Photo: composition Jazmín Ceras/La República/América TV.

As is known, Gisela Valcárcel has made an alliance with the salsa producer Sergio George for this program, and, with it, have his sponsorship so that the best participants of the reality show “La gran Estrella” can have the possibility of an international projection. The music manager will be in charge of directing the academy of artists for this show, and will temporarily migrate from Miami to Lima to do so.

Gisela: “I will promote the talent of Peruvian artists”

The former “queen of midday” has expressed her wish that the participants of her new reality show “La gran Estrella” achieve their artistic dreams, and does not rule out that they can achieve the internationalization of their musical careers.

Gisela Valcárcel showed the new faces that will shine in her show. Photo: composition/ Gisela Valcárcel/ Instagram

“We prepare our participants to develop in the music industry, in an industry that contemplates more than talent, that has a series of requirements and that has too many secrets, it is vital to know them, as well as the day to day life of an artist. to reach fame and, above all, to sustain it, “said the entertainer.