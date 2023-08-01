The transfer market always leaves us with transfer movements to remember, great players who arrive at a new destination and who promise a promising performance in the club they arrive at. This transfer period also leaves us with certain rumors of players who will sign for a club and in the end it does not end up happening or, it also leaves us with great soap operas that leave no one indifferent.
Therefore, today we will show you some of these soap operas that have been given in recent years.
After he arrived at Chelsea from Atlético de Madrid, the natural striker from Brazil, who was a Spanish national, wanted to return to the mattress team but the Cholo team could not register players until January. Diego Costa did not care and announced that he did not want to continue playing for Chelsea. The blue outfit wouldn’t let him leave if he didn’t apologize. He finally went to Atleti where he was preparing until his re-debut in January.
The Brazilian surprised everyone when he left FC Barcelona and signed for PSG, it was done after many rumors that the Brazilian’s future was far from the Camp Nou. The “It stays” that Piqué uploaded to social networks surprised. Finally Neymar ended up signing for the Parisian club in exchange for 222 million euros
In the 2002 transfer market we had to wait until an hour before it closed to find out that Ronaldo Nazario would play for Real Madrid. After a summer of rumors and speculation, the Brazilian star finally arrived in Madrid at 11:00 p.m. on the day the market closed
Florentino Pérez promised the signing of Figo if he won the elections and finally it happened. The Portuguese went from being the star of FC Barcelona to being one of the galactics of Real Madrid. Figo became one of the biggest traitors remembered at the Camp Nou
Real Madrid and FC Barcelona were fighting to get the services of the Asturian striker. After various rumors and newspaper front pages that placed Villa in Madrid, it was finally FC Barcelona who took over his services, putting an end to one of the soap operas of that time.
When Haaland played for Borussia Dortmund, he caught the attention of all the greats in Europe who wanted to take over his services. Many clubs started a war with each other to sign the Norwegian. Ultimately it was City who won the race
Last summer he already starred in one of the biggest soap operas in memory when he was about, or everything seemed to indicate, that he was going to sign with Madrid and finally announced his renewal. He is now the protagonist again of the summer soap opera
FC Barcelona wanted to take over Griezmann’s services and they finally succeeded, but a year earlier the Catalans already tried it and after a summer in which rumors predominated, nothing was known about the Frenchman’s future until through a documentary announced that he would continue at Atlético de Madrid
Real Madrid was looking for a new goalkeeper and everything was done for David De Gea to arrive in the Spanish capital. But this signing could not take place because a mistake in the fax meant that the transfer papers did not arrive on time.
Gareth Bale even refused to train with Tottenham when he found out that Real Madrid was interested in taking over his services. The English club tried by all means to prevent Bale from reaching Real Madrid but it finally ended up happening
