Cruz Azul is unknown for the start of the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX. The cement team had a great performance in the preseason and won the Sky Cup friendly tournament. However, the Machine squad doesn’t seem deep enough to aim for the top spots in the tournament.
For this season, the board has only finalized the signings of Augusto Lotti, Ramiro Carrera, Alexis Gutiérrez and Jordan Silva. The first two came from Atlético Tucumán and could not have minutes with Cruz Azul in the Sky Cup due to the tournament guidelines. Gutiérrez and Silva have already worn the light blue jersey, but without much success.
During the winter market, the sky-blue team sought the signing of Luis Suárez and presented a million-dollar offer to take over his services, however, the Uruguayan striker opted for the Porto Alegre Guild’s proposal.
In this context, the Máquina Celeste board is still looking for a striker who can complement the attack front, since they only have Michael Estrada and Gonzalo Carneiro for this position. Some reports indicate that the capital team seeks to hire a ‘bomb’ in this transfer market.
In addition to looking for Luis Suárez, Cruz Azul looked at the Italian Simone Zaza and the Uruguayan Edinson Cavani. Added to this list of possible hires is the name of a heavyweight: Carlos Vela. The Mexican who currently plays for LAFC in the MLS was linked to the Machine last summer, but the operation did not materialize.
The 33-year-old soccer player, originally from Cancun, Quintana Roo, has a contract with the Los Angeles team until December 2023. Vela has just emerged champion with LAFC in the 2022 season and, once again, his name has sounded like an option to arrive to the machine.
Without a doubt, the hiring of Vela would be a great reinforcement for Cruz Azul, but so far there is only talk of the interest of the cement team and not of a specific offer.
After winning his first MLS title, Vela declared: “Today I feel like the cycle is over.” Then he hinted that he would continue in the Los Angeles institution: “Obviously I want more, I want to continue enjoying Los Angeles, to be able to win more titles but now with a clearer conscience and a calm body because I already gave them the first (title)”.
#great #signing #Cruz #Azul #dreams #Clausura
Leave a Reply