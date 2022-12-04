“The big show” is coming to an end. Last Saturday, December 3, the semifinal was lived, in which Milena Zárate and Gino Pesaressi dueled after being sentenced. Likewise, the hosts of “América hoy” were the special guests and qualified the performance of the participants.

Santiago Suárez, Melissa Paredes and Facundo González competed in search of obtaining the highest score of the night and, for this, they brought reinforcements, including Brunella Torpoco and Karen Dejo.

Who went to the final?

Milena Zárate brought two well-known drag queens as reinforcements and made the dance floor shine; however, this was not enough and she received a low score. “I respect the jury and we always want to give different things, things that give it a different touch and make a difference,” she commented at the beginning.

In the end, the Colombian artist stressed that she always takes feedback into account to improve and is not afraid of being eliminated. “I always listen to it, I analyzed it with my work team. Happy, happy, Gisela. I am passionate about what I do here, I love it. Whatever happens, I want to set a precedent. That they remember that Milena is here”.

However, she did not get past Gino Pesaressi and was eliminated. To everyone’s surprise, the jury made the decision to use her last lifeline and thus gave Milena a second chance. In this way, the five participants went to the final.

“The great show”: Melissa Paredes and Ethel Pozo meet again

After the “América Hoy” team was introduced, Gisela Valcárcel asked her daughter, Ethel Pozo, to greet Melissa Paredes. As recalled, these figures were not seen a year ago as a result of the actress’ ampay with Anthony Aranda. Both joined in a warm hug and even the actress could not help but be moved to tears.