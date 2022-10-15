“The big show” It continues to give what to talk about by the dimes and diretes among the controversial cast. This October 15, Gisela Valcárcel will present the third gala, in which figures such as Gabriela Herrera will demonstrate her talent on stage despite not having the expected welcome.

The dance reality show rates the performance of its participants week by week, and this Saturday the celebrities will have to let the jury know that they do have the wood to stay in the competition and fight to reach the final. Know the details in this note.

What happened in the previous program in “The great show”?

On the October 8 program, the contestants were surprised to learn that the tenth person to join the group was Gabriela Herrera. Melissa Paredes did not hesitate to complain, assuring that it was “unfair”, because the former reality girl is a professional dancer.

“She dances beautifully, there is no doubt about that, but we agree that she is professional and will win in all of them,” said the actress. Likewise, the eliminated of the night was Robotín, who did not exceed the expectations of the jury.

Secondly, Gisela Valcarcel had a peculiar income when appearing with armor in the area where the public was, which was interpreted as a response to Magaly Medina, with whom he recently had a media fight. He also staged a jail cell on the set, which users described as a mockery of the “Magpie” era in the Santa Monica prison.

Who were the sentenced?

The first sentenced were Dalia Durán and Robotín. However, at the end of the show, the public decided to save the Cuban, who brought Milena Zárate as reinforcement.

Who are the participants of “The Great Show” 2022?

Dahlia Duran

Melissa Paredes

Gabriela Horna

Samahara Lobaton Klug

Giuliana Rengifo

Leysi Suarez

Facundo Gonzalez

Dr Manuel Capillo

Santiago Suarez

“The big show”. Photo: capture of America TV

Who are the jurors?

michelle alexander

Tilsa Lozano

Asdolfo Aguilar

Morella Petrozzi

What is “The Big Show” about?

“El gran show” is a dance competition program, which is directed by Gisela Valcárcel and is made up of figures from the national show business, although sometimes it has characters from other fields or international as guests.

The reality show is broadcast by América TV and produced by GV Producciones. It is broadcast every Saturday and, previously, it had other names such as “Dancing for a Dream” (2008) and “The Dream Show” (2009).

Gisela Valcárcel led the rating last Saturday after the second gala of “El gran show”. Photo: Instagram Gisela Valcárcel

Schedule of “The great show 2022″

Gisela Valcárcel’s program is broadcast every Saturday at 9:00 pm, on the América TV signal.

What channel will broadcast “The Great Show”?

“El gran show” is broadcast on an open signal by América Televisión. You can also tune in virtually on América TV Go.

Edson Dávila and Samahara Lobatón faced each other in “El gran show”. Photo: LR composition/ captures from América TV

How to watch America TV LIVE?

Gisela Valcárcel’s dance reality show can be seen in the comfort of your home if you have cable. Find out what services they offer:

Open signal / Channel 4

Movistar TV / Channel 104 (SD) Channel 804 (HD)

Clear TV / Channel 4

DirecTV / Channel 194 (SD/HD)

Where to see “The Big Show” 2022 LIVE?

You can follow the program minute by minute with the live The Republic.