This Saturday inThe great Show” will be the final of the dance competition that promises to give us a gala full of many emotions. In this tenth and last performance there will be five participants on the dance floor and, for this, Gisela Valcárcel ready an impressive finale where only one will be crowned the winner.

When is the final of “The Big Show” 2022?

The final gala of “El gran show” will take place this Saturday, December 10 at 9:00 p.m. and you will be able to see it through the signal America TV. The finalists promise to leave everything on stage and thus convince the jury, who will have the decision to choose the winner or winner.

Finalists of “El gran show” who will compete for the crown this Saturday, December 10. Photo: infobae

GRAND FINAL of “The Big Show”: schedule by country

Argentina: 11:00 p.m.

Bolivia: 10:00 p.m.

Colombia: 9:00 p.m.

Chile: 11:00 p.m.

Ecuador: 9:00 p.m.

United States (Miami): 9:00 p.m.

On which broadcast channel to watch “The Great Show” LIVE?

On Movistar TV / Channel 4 or 704

Claro TV / Channel 4

Cablemas / Channel 4 or 110

DirecTV / Channel 194 or 1194.

How to watch America TV for FREE?

This channel can be viewed on open signal, cable and internet totally free.

ENTER HERE América TV GO, the app and website of América Televisión.

A screen will appear WATCH FREE LIVE TV.

You must CLICK there.

Wait for the ads to end.

Who are the finalists of the dance reality show?

Among the participants who will play the final this Saturday at the last gala of “El gran show” are Melissa Paredes, Santiago Suárez, Facundo Gonzáles, Milena Zárate and Gino Pesaressi. Only one of them can be crowned champion in the reality show directed by Gisela Valcárcel.