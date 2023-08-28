Fernando Ortiz He was harsh with his conclusion after the match of day 6 of the Apertura 2023 between Club de Fútbol Monterrey and Club de Fútbol Cruz Azul, stating that he did not like the actions of his team in the 2-1 defeat at home.
The Argentine strategist opened up in the media after the match and did not hesitate to talk about his team’s dismal performance.
“The quick analysis, honestly, I didn’t like how we played, I’m the one responsible. Although we had chances to tie, in general, quickly, I didn’t like it. In football there are three results, today we had to lose, on Wednesday We have another match. I didn’t like it”
– Fernando Ortiz.
“I don’t like to make excuses, when the team plays well it’s the players’ merit and when it plays badly I’m responsible. The game was today, we didn’t know how to move forward, we have to correct and improve,” he said.
On the first annotation of the Machine, the work of Diber Changinghe ‘tano‘ He did not want to comment on the matter since his shot passed in the middle of the legs of They were Andrada.
“I am not one to talk about one person, mistakes can be made by everyone. If the mistake ends with Esteban, maybe the mistake could have happened later. The mistake happens when there are several situations. Is it notorious? Yes, but it was in general, game situations where we had to commit”
– Fernando Ortiz.
With this defeat against La Máquina, the whole of the Gang lost its undefeated record against the worst team in the tournament that had not known defeat for four months, and as if that were not enough, they accumulated their third defeat between League Cup and Liga MX.
