After industrialization ended economic activity and filled the inhabitants of the fishing island of Santa María del Mar with disappointment, their destiny is about to take a turn with the opportunity for a fish packing company to settle in the town . The only requirement: convince a doctor to move there. Germán (Memo Villegas), the leader of the island, mobilizes the inhabitants to “fall in love” with the city doctor Mateo (Pierre Louis), who will be surprised to discover that, coincidentally, his beloved football is the local sport or that his favorite dish of Indian cuisine is a classic in the only restaurant in the community. And it is that, for Germán and the rest of the town, there are no limits when it comes to seducing Mateo and bringing his beloved town back to life.

“It’s innocent humor and for me, it’s the coolest,” explains Villegas about the great seduction, a film directed by Celso García and co-written with Luciana Herrera, which is presented with the premise of the previous paragraph. The actor admits that his involvement in the project was seduction “at first laugh” from the first reading he did of the script. “I didn’t throw it down in one sitting, but for a day I was reading it in parts. When you laugh out loud reading, for me it’s a sign that it’s there. That’s going to work,” he explains.

Yalitza Aparicio, nominated for an Oscar in her acting debut for Rome (2018), she plays Ana in the film and for her, the story brought back memories of her time as a teacher, before making her film debut. “It was interesting to discover how all this game of a group of villagers to seduce a doctor was carried out. When I discovered part of that history, I also connected a bit with the teachers. When a teacher goes to a remote community, in these towns they always try to do everything possible to seduce them and make them fall in love with the place and ask to stay, because most teachers always ask for a change to go to urban areas and not so far away. ”, adds the actress.

Pierre Louis (left) and Memo Villegas in ‘The Great Seduction’. Juan Rosas/Netflix (Juan Rosas/Netflix)

García, known for directing other Mexican productions such as My best friend’s Wedding (2019) —an adaptation of the 1997 American film— and the thin yellow line, says that it took him about two years to write the script. The text is a rewrite of the Canadian film La Grande Seduction, from 2003, which already had another version in 2013, starring Brendan Gleeson and Taylor Kitsch. For this new version, filmed in two different lagoons, in El Cerrillo in Valle de Bravo and Villa Victoria —both located in the State of Mexico—, “Mexican ingenuity with a great sense of humor” prevails. In the words of the production, the film goes beyond clichés, moves away from romantic overtones and focuses on friendship and a sense of community.

The film has a background theme such as the abandonment of the territory and the displacement of populations in search of better opportunities, a problem that extends throughout Latin America due to different factors. However, the film, according to Pierre Louis, approaches its characters, their claims and the hardships they go through with a twist from comedy. “It reflects on us how suddenly people can also laugh at their own misfortune. The film delves into how a people can agree to change all their traditions and customs, which generates them [para bien o para mal] with the objective that the town can prosper again”, he affirms.

Yalitza Aparicio in a frame from ‘The Great Seduction’. Juan Rosas/Netflix (Juan Rosas/Netflix)

For Aparicio, the experience was also an apprenticeship, since he had not had to work in the comedy genre. He highlighted Villegas and his energy on set, more common in this type of production, as a benchmark during filming. “At times we were like, wow, what a great opportunity to be able to work with Memo and see his energy for certain types of scenes. It’s not the same as in other genres, because here you need a certain type of energy, to go to the rhythm, the corporality. In addition, there are so many characters and each one has a very important function in this game, because it ends up being a game in this role of lies that they will surely find someone with whom they can identify and have fun”, concludes the actress.

Celso García’s film joins Netflix’s commitment to national cinema through the initiative “Que México se vea”, which this year presented fiction films such as Noise, the last wagon and the documentary The Lady of Silence: The Mataviejitas Casewhile keeping other releases for this year in the pipeline, such as the non-fiction film the darkness of The light of the worldabout the crimes committed by Naasón Joaquín, as well as the film adaptation of Pedro Paramothe work of Juan Rulfo —directed by Rodrigo Prieto—, which is scheduled to premiere in 2024. the great seduction will be available on the platform streaming of the big N for all of Latin America starting on August 30 and will be screened in Mexico City at the La Casa del Cine space until August 29.

