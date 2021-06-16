Cristiano Ronaldo scored a double in Portugal’s debut in this European Championship that served to certify the victory of the European champion. But beyond the three points, those two goals have set a new record in the already extensive list of the Portuguese player.
Let’s see some of the scoring records that Cristiano has achieved throughout his career.
Cristiano does not care what competition he plays and what rival he has in front of him, he only thinks about the goal. In qualifying for the Euro Cups he has scored 20 goals, more than any Portuguese player in history.
Cristiano Ronaldo has been the leading scorer in the history of the Portuguese team for several years now. Counting the game against Hungary, the Portuguese already has 106 goals in 176 games with the national team, leaving far behind the 47 goals of Pauleta and the 41 of Eusebio.
The head-to-head between Leo Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo has led them to break all the records that they had ahead. At the moment the Portuguese leads the ranking of historical scorers in the Champions League since the 2014/2015 season with 134 goals, 14 more than the Argentine.
In the 2013/2014 season, Cristiano scored 17 goals in the Champions League with Real Madrid, an absolute record that has remained in force ever since. Also in that edition Cristiano scored at least one goal in all rounds, from the group stage to the final.
Cristiano Ronaldo was at Real Madrid for 9 seasons, during which time he scored 451 goals, which made him the highest scorer in the club’s history, surpassing the marks of illustrious club legends such as Di Stéfano, Raúl or Santillana, whose figures seemed unreachable.
Cristiano Ronaldo has participated in four editions of the Club World Cup and is the top scorer in the competition with 7 goals: 1 with Manchester United and 6 with Real Madrid.
The best scoring start in LaLiga was achieved by Cristiano Ronaldo in the 2014/2015 season. The Portuguese scored twenty goals in twelve games (he lost one due to injury), surpassing the record set by Isidro Lángara in the 1935/1936 season in which he scored 16 goals in 10 games.
Since June 15, 2021, Cristiano Ronaldo is already the top solo scorer in the history of the European Championship with 11 goals. Until that moment he shared first position with Michel Platini with 9 goals each. We will see how far the Portuguese can go.
Few players can say that they have scored in all the editions they have played in the European Championship, and Cristiano is one of them. The Portuguese has participated in five editions of the tournament (2004, 2008, 2012, 2016 and 2020) and has scored at least one goal in all of them, something that no one has ever done. And we are facing the only player who has played five European Cups.
There is a tough fight to know who is the all-time top scorer in official matches. According to the records of the Czech Federation, Josef Bican is the top scorer in official matches with 821 goals; However, the IFFHS recognizes him 759. Last January Cristiano reached 760 goals in official matches, making him the player with the most goals scored in the history of this sport for the IFFHS. The controversy is served.
) Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_en, and our Twitter account, @ 90minespanol!
Leave a Reply