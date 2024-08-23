“Hard times create strong men; strong men create good times; good times create weak men; weak men create hard times.” The quote is not from Confucius or any prestigious economist, but from a post-apocalyptic science fiction fantasy novel written by G. Michael Hopf in 2016 that became a hit with the world. best seller.

Since then, the aphorism has become very popular and has been used as a meme to liven up all kinds of discussions and debates. But reality is never easy or simple, and this catchy phrase does not sum up any rigorous theory nor is it uttered in serious academic circles.

Even so, it has long been the favourite refrain of a sector of Spanish gastronomy, a guild that never fails to periodically supply magnificent examples of the “old man who squawks while brandishing a cane in the air” species. They invoke it as the perfect accompaniment to that everlasting “Young people today are weak and do not want to work!”

The idea that difficult conditions create morally superior and physically and mentally strong individuals, while wealth and well-being create decadent societies and weak characters is falseThe story of the slave who overcomes unimaginable dangers and becomes an emperor, or the story of the two local kids who create a hundred million dollar company in a garage are the exception, not the rule, and that is precisely why they are noteworthy. But the meme of hard times and the story of the hero serve as an excuse for managers who fail to create efficient work systems to impose pitiful (and illegal) working conditions by using the number of hours worked as a yardstick for measuring the moral standing of the worker, drawing a fallacious discursive pirouette as admirable as it is shameful.

The latest to give us a taste of what he has to offer is Ángel Pardo, who was the head of Foreign Relations and the main visible face of the Michelin Guide in Spain until recently, but there are plenty of examples.

His last Interview on a gastronomic podcast It is full of pearls: “I see the new generations as very weak”, “when a 24-year-old tells you that he has to balance work and personal life, I flip out: but what are you going to balance at 24? What you have to do now is work, work, work to lay the foundations for what your future will be”, “at 24 you don’t balance anything, you work, and if you can put in 12 hours, better than 8, and if you can, you put in 14”.

It has been more than forty years since Mr. Pardo turned twenty-four. Back then, it was possible in this country for a worker to spend his entire working life in a single company. It was also reasonable to think of supporting, with that single salary, an entire family and a home of his own. Today, that scenario does not exist. Curiously, Mr. Pardo, in his diatribe on business culture, a discipline that is by definition framed in the economic, does not mention money. We can assume. We can imagine. But we do not know if he contemplates paying for those hours that go beyond the eight required. What we do know is that he speaks with his head full of gentlemen, of men who do not need to reconcile because their woman is dealing with the issue of fertility at home; that is, he lives completely oblivious to recent social and business revolutions.

It is true that talent without effort rarely gets anywhere, just as it is true that effort without talent, or without a clear direction focused on achieving specific and valuable objectives, is the path to frustration and disaster at all levels. The great problem of the Spanish hospitality industry is not that young workers are not willing to put in hours in it because they lack moral standing or strength, but that the hours invested in these companies are not a guarantee for the worker of receiving more money at the end of the month, or of learning to work efficiently, effectively and productively, or of continuing to occupy that job in the future. The problem of the hospitality industry in Spain is the dinosaurs that continue to defend an obsolete business culture, incapable of attracting innovation, investment and talent: the keys to productivity; of making each hour worked yield more for all those involved.

Intelligence can be defined as the ability to achieve a result in a minimum amount of time and effort. The restaurant industry needs intelligent leaders who make their employees work smart.

Those of us who love this profession deserve to be proud of it. We must retire as soon as possible this type of mentality that prevents the restaurant industry from being perceived as a serious and attractive sector, both for those who at twenty-four want to have a decent job that allows them to balance their work and family life, and for those who decide to take that step towards excellence and dedicate the best years of their youth to it.

Right now, if there were someone there who was capable, talented, trained and ambitious, willing to invest an extraordinary amount of hours of work and effort, upon hearing statements from executives like Pardo, they would run away to any other company or sector.

