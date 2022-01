Make no mistake, this is about that: Russia, the Eurasian giant, has always been the same. A country always run by autocrats, with a people of millions and millions of citizens who are sacrificed, now by a whim of the tsar in an expendable battle or later by a mistake in a five-year plan. And they have assumed it. It is true that

This content is exclusive for subscribers Unlimited access to all the information that interests you for €6.95 per month Already a subscriber? Log in