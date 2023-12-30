Guardiola's team gained momentum with the signing of Haaland, and last season was a goal festival in Manchester. Champions of the Premier League and EFL Cup, they reached the Champions League final against a much inferior Inter Milan, and this time they did not fail. Guardiola won a treble again and he also did so by giving Manchester City the first Champions League.

WE ARE CAMPEÕES OF LIBERATORS 🏆 pic.twitter.com/ioMWU5gHkw — Marcelotwelve (@MarceloM12) November 5, 2023

Fluminense went through rounds of the Copa Libertadores, something unprecedented for the Brazilian team that had never won the top South American competition, and in the final they met a historic team, Boca Juniors. As it could not be otherwise, Marcelo ended up lifting his first Copa Libertadores through tears.

🧵 Now that the Arab transfer market has finally closed, let's go with a summary thread of all the important signings of each team in the Saudi Pro League 🇸🇦 pic.twitter.com/LBo70VnyQx — 🚀 (@Jean_Klaus14) September 10, 2023

The purchasing power of some Saudi teams has changed the transfer windows forever, taking top-level players offering contracts of up to 200 million euros, and players like Sadio Mané, Neymar Jr. or Karim Benzema have already become part of the new Saudi Pro League.

Sevilla finished twelfth in the League, but the Andalusian club's love affair with the Europa League gave it its seventh title in the competition and thus closed a historic Europa League. They eliminated Manchester United, Juventus and AS Roma along the way.

The English midfielder cost around 100 million euros, something relatively cheap for the signings that have been made in this position this summer, and he has already earned everyone's attention. He is the current winner of the Golden Boy and the Kopa Trophy, and it seems that there is no ceiling for the quality of this footballer.

This is his first serious project as a coach, after coaching the Real Sociedad reserve team, and he has taken the football world by surprise. His numbers are unmatched so far, both in the Bundesliga and in the Europa League.

The MLS is not a particularly big league compared to competitions in other countries, but the arrival of the world champion had a similar effect to the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo for Al-Nassr.

So far in the League they have been leaders practically all the time, and so far they have only lost against Real Madrid. Winning LaLiga is going to be very complicated for the Catalan team, but the goal they can begin to set is to play in the Champions League next season.

Aston Villa. Unai Emery. Fourteen league wins in a row at Villa Park. Fourteen (14). Today has been reducing Manchester City to nothing. One of the best collective performances of this season. They are already 3rd in the Premier. It really is not an exaggeration: GREAT TEAM. pic.twitter.com/h1G9ck2sZ5 — Álvaro de Grado (@AlvarodeGrado) December 6, 2023

Since the Spaniard arrived on the bench, the Birmingham team has only grown, and after a fantastic end to the 2022/23 season they have not settled and are now competing for the Champions League positions in this 2023/24 season. Much of the blame for this good run is due to the solidity they have shown at home in the Premier League, as they have won 14 consecutive games at home, including duels against teams like Manchester City, Brighton (twice) and Tottenham.

Endrick is already the main man at 17 🥶 pic.twitter.com/pVIbjUr0Py — GOAL (@goal) December 7, 2023

Palmeiras has won the Brazilian league for the second year in a row, and Endrick has passed Neymar Jr. in the ranking of under-17 scorers in Brazil's history and is now second behind Ronaldo Nazario. His rise to the elite of Brazilian football has left its mark, and in the last 8 games he has scored 6 goals, one of them being key to clinching the league title.