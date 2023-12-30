With 2023 coming to an end, at 90min we want to review the best moments of the year in the world of football. In this list we have some of the revelations that we have experienced in football in 2023, from players and coaches who have changed football news to historic championships achieved this year.
Manchester City's dominance in the Premier League is beginning to be noticeable, but until now the Champions League had always eluded them. The 2021/22 season seemed like theirs, almost reaching the final in Paris until a historic Real Madrid arrived to come back in the semifinals, but this time they couldn't miss the opportunity.
Guardiola's team gained momentum with the signing of Haaland, and last season was a goal festival in Manchester. Champions of the Premier League and EFL Cup, they reached the Champions League final against a much inferior Inter Milan, and this time they did not fail. Guardiola won a treble again and he also did so by giving Manchester City the first Champions League.
After a brief spell at Olympiacos, Marcelo returned to the club with which he made the jump to the football elite with the aim of competing for one of the few titles that the left back was missing.
Fluminense went through rounds of the Copa Libertadores, something unprecedented for the Brazilian team that had never won the top South American competition, and in the final they met a historic team, Boca Juniors. As it could not be otherwise, Marcelo ended up lifting his first Copa Libertadores through tears.
The departure of Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United after the controversial interview he gave left the Portuguese star without a team at the beginning of the year, but Cristiano opted to sign with Al-Nassr in a move that was the first piece of an endless domino. Cristiano Ronaldo was what the Saudi Pro League needed to be able to attract top-level signings, and with the arrival of the summer transfer market many stars changed their scene to go to Saudi Arabia.
The purchasing power of some Saudi teams has changed the transfer windows forever, taking top-level players offering contracts of up to 200 million euros, and players like Sadio Mané, Neymar Jr. or Karim Benzema have already become part of the new Saudi Pro League.
Sevilla's project was going nowhere, and the board decided to turn to Mendilibar to try to save last season without any expectations. The team not only moved away from the relegation zone in the League, but also progressed through the Europa League until reaching another final to make history.
Sevilla finished twelfth in the League, but the Andalusian club's love affair with the Europa League gave it its seventh title in the competition and thus closed a historic Europa League. They eliminated Manchester United, Juventus and AS Roma along the way.
Real Madrid closed a transfer market somewhat worse than expected after failing to get Kylian Mbappé, but in a matter of a few months the fans have forgotten the Frenchman based on goals from Bellingham.
The English midfielder cost around 100 million euros, something relatively cheap for the signings that have been made in this position this summer, and he has already earned everyone's attention. He is the current winner of the Golden Boy and the Kopa Trophy, and it seems that there is no ceiling for the quality of this footballer.
Xabi Alonso took the reins of Bayer Leverkusen in October 2022, when the team was not performing as expected and was at the bottom of the table. Since then, Xabi Alonso has turned the Leverkusen project around and right now they are leaders of the Bundesliga and one of the few teams still unbeaten.
This is his first serious project as a coach, after coaching the Real Sociedad reserve team, and he has taken the football world by surprise. His numbers are unmatched so far, both in the Bundesliga and in the Europa League.
Messi's path at PSG was coming to an end after two seasons in which more was expected from the connection with Mbappé, and now the Argentine had to choose his new destination. Although FC Barcelona tried to close his return, the Argentine decided that the next step in his career had to be moving away from the media spotlight a little, and he chose Inter Miami for this.
The MLS is not a particularly big league compared to competitions in other countries, but the arrival of the world champion had a similar effect to the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo for Al-Nassr.
It is too early to know how Girona will finish in this 2023/24 League, but what is clear is that they are one of the most improved teams in all of Europe.
So far in the League they have been leaders practically all the time, and so far they have only lost against Real Madrid. Winning LaLiga is going to be very complicated for the Catalan team, but the goal they can begin to set is to play in the Champions League next season.
The Premier League is experiencing many changes in recent seasons, with many teams revolutionizing the league and leaving one of the most beautiful competitions in the world today. Although for many Brighton is the big news, we must also highlight the growth of Aston Villa under the orders of Aston Villa.
Since the Spaniard arrived on the bench, the Birmingham team has only grown, and after a fantastic end to the 2022/23 season they have not settled and are now competing for the Champions League positions in this 2023/24 season. Much of the blame for this good run is due to the solidity they have shown at home in the Premier League, as they have won 14 consecutive games at home, including duels against teams like Manchester City, Brighton (twice) and Tottenham.
Real Madrid put the media spotlight on a very young Endrick by tying up the Brazilian for the future of the team, and although at first it was difficult for him to manage all that pressure generated, we were able to see Endrick unleashed at the end of the season.
Palmeiras has won the Brazilian league for the second year in a row, and Endrick has passed Neymar Jr. in the ranking of under-17 scorers in Brazil's history and is now second behind Ronaldo Nazario. His rise to the elite of Brazilian football has left its mark, and in the last 8 games he has scored 6 goals, one of them being key to clinching the league title.
