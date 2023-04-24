Maserati’s historic return to the podium

It was August 1957 when the maserati saw one of his drivers for the last time on the podium in an open wheel competition, day in which Juan Manuel Fangio won the Formula 1 German Grand Prix. 66 years laterthis time in another international category such as Formula E, the Modena-based company managed to achieve a similar feat again in Germany, but this time with the 3rd place for Maximilian Günther in the Berlin E-Prix 1.

A weekend of comebacks

After six rounds marked by unfortunate episodes or mistakes on the track, the German driver completed a great comeback from the rear in a race characterized by an endless series of overtakings (190 total) and a continuous game of strategies. A cycling-style E-Prix, with the competitors giving absolute priority to the battery management to then attempt to escape in the final laps of the test. It was right at this juncture, even at the last corner of the last lapthat Günther completed the attack on Buemi, overtaking him and crossing the line in front of him at the photo finish: “It’s an incredible feeling – explained the German after the match – after the season we’ve had and the challenges we’ve faced it’s really nice to be on the podium. Having achieved it at my home race in Berlin makes it an even more satisfying way to celebrate, and knowing that I am the first driver since Fangio to finish on the podium for Maserati in single-seater motorsport it is a great honour. The race was close throughout, and my battle with Seb at the end – knowing there was a lot at stake – was intense. I am very proud of all the team members to have achieved this result and, with the benefit of a double date, we will be looking to keep up that momentum.”

The joy of the podium was not repeated in the second round in Berlin, with Günther once again the author of a good comeback after a disastrous qualifying. Starting on the grid even from 21st and penultimate place, the 25-year-old managed to climb up to the sixth positionfinishing ahead of his compatriot and leader of the championship standings Pascal Wehrlein: “This has been a good weekend for us as a team and I’m very happy with how my race went – he added – move from the last row of the grid to sixth place, with the ride faster, it’s a fantastic feeling and, above all, it has allowed us to bring home many points in the World Championship. Momentum is incredibly important in Formula E, there are many races to go and we can move forward with this result ahead of our home race in Monaco (the team, which runs under the Maserati brand after the acquisition of Venturi, is based in the Principality, ed)“.

More bad luck for Mortara

The aim of getting on the podium had also given confidence to Edward Mortara, winner in the German capital last year. However, unlike his teammate, the Italian-Swiss was unable to go beyond the ninth position in the first E-Prix, still winning the points zone: “It was an action-packed race, with lots of overtaking and lots of moves – commented – as Berlin is an energy intensive race, and thanks to the slipsteam advantage nobody wanted to lead the race at the start, and this gave us a very special opportunity to come from behind. I was able to pass some riders and take the lead, but in the second part of the race I started struggling with balance and that prevented me from keeping up my pace. It’s nice to be back in the top 10 and I’m proud of all the team members who managed to get on the podium. After a difficult start to the season, it’s what they deserve.”

However, the second E-Prix ended prematurely for the 2020-2021 vice-champion, forced to retirement due to front wing damage: “At the start of the day I struggled a bit with the understeer which dropped us to the rear in qualifying – he added – but the team has developed an intelligent strategy that has allowed us to be in the group at the start. I consumed little and entered the top ten, but on lap 16 the guys ahead of me they slowed down very quickly and I sustained front wing damage. I couldn’t go anywhere. It’s frustrating, because I think a good result was within reach, but we made some positive steps forward this weekend.”