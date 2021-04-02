In times of lawfare and other impunities, few projects to edit the collected work of a figure of Argentine literature of the past century could be both more pertinent and untimely than publishing that of Manuel Peyrou. The life of the writer and journalist spans the first three quarters of the twentieth century, from his birth in San Nicolás de los Arroyos fifty years after the Pact that in that city, defeated by the first tyrant Juan Manuel de Rosas, was the immediate origin of the Constitution of 1853, until his death on the first day of 1974, half a year before that of Juan Domingo Perón, the second tyrant.

Convinced liberal, newspaper man The Press (in which he worked and for which he was anonymous editor of editorial articles), representative of the Mayo-Caseros line, defender of education and public health, of what today we call human rights and secularism, his vision of national history it was guided by a stunned daze at the rise and victory of Peronism. All of the above is true, perhaps too grossly verifiable. Choosing this dataset of Peyrou’s political and intellectual biography as a premise for reading his books is a safe-conduct for misunderstanding. It has been a reason for it to be little published and little frequented.

Whoever reads any of the ten volumes that bring together his stories, novels and some of his essays in the edition of Libros del Zorzal, will find it difficult, or tricky, to find causal links between the portrait received and a narrative other than even those of his time which he resembles without imitating and which he admired without emulating.

In a general introduction to the work he edited, Héctor M. Monacci offers a characterization of its author: “Manuel Peyrou, an author hardly less than forgotten today, was part of the golden circle of 20th century Argentine literature. He was a friend, literary playmate and personal confessor of Jorge Luis Borges, and one of the stylists who rubbed shoulders with Adolfo Bioy Casares, Silvina and Victoria Ocampo, Sabato, Bianco, Cortázar. He decidedly contributed to consolidate and popularize the police genre in Argentina ”.

Peyrou would not disapprove of this image, although he would not describe himself that way. In its external features, it communicates very exactly another truth that has also diverted or diverted the attention of critics and the public. When known, the silhouette of Peyrou, always dressed in the inconspicuous elegance of the male street suits of his time, seems to be a second-rate actor who accompanies others who are not already the protagonists. To ideological prevention is added another even more deceptive, being literary. Considering that he is a decent writer, and even valuable, but in short, without being epigonal, derivative.

In a crude but not false taxonomy, his narrative, like that of Adolfo Bioy Casares, can be classified under two large rubrics that correspond, also roughly, to two successive periods: from the initial The sleeping sword (1944), a “genre” literature, in his case, police (in Bioy’s, fantastic, although both narrators practiced the minority form for them); since The repeated night (1953), a literature of growing realism, meticulous without ever being hesitant, obsessive without being monotonous or repetitive, where the Buenos Aires urban location is explored in environments, atmospheres, interiors, and language, with a curiosity that is only satisfied with the widening your horizon.

The variations of the vernacular language, the coexistence of alternative and alternating norms and registers according to age, social origin, aspirational destination, gender, geography and neighborhood “psychogeography” and their internal stratifications, are on every page, without the perception of an agenda – as perhaps in The awards (1960), Cortázar’s first novel about a beached and selfish Buenos Aires – gets in the way of reading these displays.

The language of the dialogues, in Peyrou, neither rounds nor confines its characters, it surprises those of us who read and the interlocutors in the plot. As well as the stories that are told. In Act and Ash, the best of her novels, from 1963, the same year as Hopscotch, a former employee of an old lady meets her in a confectionery in the Center, she tells her that she already has her own house, that she is decorating it, and that she is painting the interior walls each one a different color, because once she was inside a police station, she saw that they were painted like that, and it fascinated her.

The changes in aesthetic taste and daily decisions that seek to satisfy it are treated by Peyrou without judgment or parody, without complacency and without indignation, and in this he differs from his friends and diners Bioy and Borges.

For Peyrou’s militancy there is an adequate synthesis in Monacci’s introduction, who defines it as one of the “sources of intensity” in his books: “the position contrary to Peronism, which he shared with most of his fellow intellectuals, but that in his case, at times, turned upside down in the written work, and led him to denounce the existence of political prisoners or torture in the police stations ”.

Of Peyrou’s latest novels, which like those of his beloved Balzac retain characters from one to another who are displaced or repositioned in the center of the scene, it has been said that they form an anti-Peronist cycle.

This description, more summary than synthetic, is mendacious for what it invites to conclude. We represent stories, such as those by Bioy or Borges “Tribute to Francisco Almeyra” or “The Monster Party”, which are stories, spread page by page, and even book by book, where good and evil, culture and lack of culture, civilization and barbarism, victims and perpetrators, cruelty and tenderness, are distributed with an art that consists in finally making it unequivocal what is up to each person, according to a progression and reasoning that the authors make first an accomplice and then a necessary participant to the reader. It must be said that none of this happens, despite the fact that we look for it. They are, moreover, comic novels, or better, serious-comic, and that is another difference with its atmosphere and the Latin American novel of its time, which discriminated the truths of the mockery. And those who come off the worst, those for whom we feel sorry for but mostly laugh, are the anti-Peronists. If there is any judgment, it falls on them.

In Act and ash, the closure of a candy factory on Warnes Street in Villa Crespo, is the beginning of the narration of the misadventures of Samuel J. Liberman, Sammy. The childhood of the boy who looks like an Englishman who takes place in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Villa Crespo is followed by the adolescence and early youth of this descendant of Jewish immigrants, a student of the National Central, anxious that they do not see him as a Jew but that he is bored with the Catholics, prosperous in the candy-making business inherited by his father, who, together with other neighbors, had achieved the subway station on Canning Street for the well-being of the progress of his neighborhood.

Extraordinarily vivid is the development of the novel intrigue, whose action takes place in the center of the Buenos Aires city. Streets, bars, confectioneries, restaurants, hotels, pensions, theaters, cinemas and squares. The clothing of men and women. Acts of bad faith by intermediaries, a cast of petty officials with the power conferred by an order that comes’ from above ‘or from’ the Lady, judges blackmailed by his wife, forced to resign, and ineffective advice in good faith such as those of Jacobo Goldstein, the factory manager since its founding, or Pedro Gazzotti, the friend and lawyer.

Meetings in a cultural center, with a complacent left in the face of the president’s authoritarianism, without any incidence despite the efforts of Horacio Vergara, a friend of judge Bonfanti Lastra, who will have an adventure of clandestine encounters with Sammy’s wife. Relations between men and women united by marriage and infidelity, by convenience and conventions. A vision of Peronism not as the triumph of Perón but as the failure of Argentina. A subjective historical dimension narrated without melancholy; if everything is sand, the act remains.

In The rejected son (1969), in the times of outlawed Peronism, the journalist and poet Horacio Vergara, who frequented that inept intellectual cenacle in the times of Peronism, agrees to appear and “lead” a program on the incipient national TV. It’s the 60s and Argentina calls itself “modern”. Vergara on TV then announced the presence of famous soccer players together with the prestigious Brazilian psychologist, Teixeiras de Pinto Branco. The Brazilian speaks live but a phone rings. It is a certain Professor Cordiviola. Who speaks like a Borges on TV: with Borges’ talent on TV. The viewer, dumbfounded; the “public” of the program, dismayed. It is a plate. The novel however is serious, happy.

The agent of “modernity” is the new rich Teodoro Buzzi (but not as new rich as others and others in the novel), who also, or in case of general confusion, has a secretary who was the son of the landlord from Vergara’s house as a child. That secretary does not hold a grudge, he is or seems homosexual and he is serious, he is emotional. Vergara is unpredictable, he is delinquent, heavy, complaining, melancholic, we never know anything about him but we know everything. Because he knows everything like an Inspector Maigret: unlike Simenon’s detective, he has a real friend who helps him, the willfully impartial Judge Bonfanti Lastra, who also reappears.

Are the times of The Buenos Aires affair (1973) by Manuel Puig and The banquet of Severo Arcángelo (1965) by Marechal. Novel about encounters and misunderstandings of literary intellectuals with the mass media, The rejected son it contrasts sharply: Peyrou’s realism is experimentally radical which, if it goes unnoticed, is due to the fact that the direction in which it advanced was one for which critics reserve a traditional and settled lack of esteem.

The ten volumes, nine for the narrative work and a tenth and final one that brings together scattered stories and critical essays, have been distributed simultaneously, with additional success and achievement. It is not a reprint, but an authentic critical edition, because the texts published by the publishers Sur and Emecé have been revised for attention without failures.

To this sober invisible perfection, the publisher Monacci has added an additional discretion by reserving his introduction, of a dozen pages worthy of the author who has edited, to the last book, the one that he has compiled, and for which he chose as title that of one of the stories, “Decline of anthropophagy.” That previously could only be read, under the pseudonym Thomas Addington Vane, in some issue of September 22, 1934 of the newspaper Review.

