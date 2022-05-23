Since March 2020 everything has changed. In the minds of many, in the feelings of not wanting to continue in the workplace, in confirming that we are all connected and more fragile every day. The first time that The New York Times newspaper talked about this concept was in November of last year. Workers quit their jobs looking for better ones, better conditions, and even a complete change.

According to data from the Ministry of Labor In Spain, ‘the great resignation’ is not taking place, if we compare the 4 million workers in the United States who have left their company in the last year. But the sector minister, Yolanda Díaz, has stated that more than 100,000 jobs are not covered right now.

In addition, the latest official data from the European Statistical Office (Eurostat), which cover from the end of last year and the first quarter of 2022, almost 1% of the positions offered cannot be filled because they cannot find the employees for it. This, despite having one of the highest unemployment rates in the EU (13.65%), nearly three million people registered as job seekers.

For the director of the Adecco Group Instute, Javier Blasco, in Spain there is more than great resignation the great demotivation, “The worker does not get to leave his job because he does not find wages or attractive conditions outside and he stays, but he burns out”. In August 2021 In the United States, 3% of the active population left their jobs, 3.4 million workers.

“It may be that the Great Renunciation is a kind of spontaneous and informal labor strikea class action suit by workers for substantial raises and other gains after decades of wage stagnation and repression. If so, history suggests that the Great Renunciation could be the beginning of a significant transformation of working conditions in this country,” they stated in the same newspaper months later.

And from the ‘great demotivation’ to the great rotation

The director of the Human Resources area of ​​the consulting firm Mercer, Juanvi Martínez, affirms that “I don’t see so much the great resignation as the great turnover (going from one job to another), especially among young people, who increasingly place higher in work flexibility on the list of priorities”.

Miguel Pérez de los Mozos, expert in human resources at NostrumCorpI warned about it a long time ago, and it is that the so-called ‘smartworking’ has now become an essential part of the so-called emotional salary, in the executive selection processes they carry out, “some people have already rejected positions that do not include the option of teleworking”. And it is that the worker needs to have the flexibility to choose whether you prefer to work in the office or at home. “They have it as an additional advantage and a special compensation, being able to be flexible,” he assured.

From the side of the company, “they have been understanding for some time” the concept of flexibility as a “transcendent remuneration, above salary”.

What the ‘great resignation’ has changed

Atlantis Travelspecialized in exclusive trips, tells Diario AS that the phenomenon of the great resignation is linked to a change of life. That seems to be effective in the trips that are planned in 2022. “The phenomenon known as the Great Resignation is the economic trend in which workers leave or voluntarily resign from their jobs en masse.”

“Since the beginning of 2021, as a consequence of the pandemic, millions of people, mainly in the United States, they have quit their jobs and have strengthened their entrepreneurial side. As a result of this situation, it is no coincidence that the demand for personal development retreats around the world is growing. For example, in private islands for interior renovation such as “The Aerial BVI” in the Caribbean (British Virgin Islands) or in “The Heartbreak Hotel” in Norfolk (United Kingdom), which helps to overcome sentimental problems”.

Currently, this type of travel is mainly aimed at the Anglo-Saxon market, since in Spain this type of initiative has not yet caught on among the traveling community. The price range is as wide as the withdrawals themselves. From 3,000 euros for two people for four days and three nights at “The Heartbreak Hotel”, to 40,000 euros per night to rent the entire island of “The Aerial BVI”, with capacity for 26 people”.

Although a trend is coming to Spain: the all-inclusive, which were previously considered simple ‘wrist hotels’ when in reality they offer all kinds of experiences that have nothing to do with drinks 24 hours a day, although that too.

Yoga retreats, retreats to create, weeks to write somewhere without technology, or simply change cities and countries to live another reality… Look for the dreams that have been pushed aside and that the pandemic has made them emerge again.