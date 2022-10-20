[Rassegna stampa] – Formula 1 is ready to get back on track this weekend at the Texan COTA circuit, where the fourth to last race of the 2022 season will be held. Two weeks ago, in the Suzuka deluge, Max Verstappen has arithmetically certified his second consecutive world title and in America Red Bull plans to do the same with what will be its first constructors’ title since 2013. A final result so anticipated compared to the actual end of the season should not, however, make us forget what happened throughout the first half of the year, when the Milton Keynes team found themselves battling, one race after another, with the Ferrari.

In fact, if the Austrian team was able to close both world contests with so much margin, in large part it owes it to lots of points thrown to the wind from Ferrari. The Cavallino had turned up at the starting line with the best single-seater on the grid, but reliability problems, strategy errors and a few too many carelessness of its drivers have canceled what – in terms of car available – was probably the best chance. since 2008 for Maranello to return to champion. An interesting article in the Corriere della Sera signed by Daniele Sparisci, who tried to analyze the reasons for the thunderous red debacle. A series of mistakes that have helped to lengthen Ferrari’s fast of titles, waiting to finally break this curse.

“[…] Elkann’s goal […] it is to succeed “before twenty years of fasting”. […]. […] the president (and first shareholder) is more comfortable discussing with investors and industrialists than with F1 fans. […]. But his distance weighed heavily in this nuanced race at the 2022 World Cup. In the Ferrari of the “soft approach”, Benedetto Vigna’s activism on the sporting side is noted […]. […] a lot of Mattia Binotto’s future depends on his judgment […]. The team principal can be blamed for many things, not for having always put his face on it. Even when […] polls started in the F1 paddock to find a replacement. […]. Carlos Sainz, «corporateist», almost always aligned. Leclerc, with the worm of having thrown away a huge opportunity to devour him. […]. He always reverses but the substance remains, as remains the direct line that the Monegasque would have with Elkann. Chat, and not just to talk about fashion, about the Cavallino collection. Beyond men, technical frailty: more than 100 points lost for roasted engines […]. […]. The latest success, by Charles in Austria on July 10, also coincides with the last retirement due to problems at the power unit (Sainz). The medicine for reliability is near, and it is the most important card for 2023. Together with those that Binotto is playing with the FIA ​​to get real sanctions against Red Bull. […]”.