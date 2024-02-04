Real Madrid is in a season in which its level of play has been outstanding, but it has not been exempt from refereeing controversies that have marked its last league matches. Criticism from coaches like Simeone and Xavi Hernández has called into question the refereeing decisions that have affected the merengue team.
Xavi Hernández and Joan Laporta expressed their concern about Real Madrid TV's constant complaints against the referees, arguing that this could condition and adulterate the competition. They maintain that public criticism can influence refereeing decisions, creating a tense and unfavorable environment for other teams.
The controversy broke out with the expulsion of Vitor Roque for a double yellow in Mendizorroza. Not one of the cards even seemed to be missing, raising questions about the rigor of the refereeing. The controversy has been such that it has generated criticism from different sectors, including rival coaches, who have expressed concern about the consistency in the application of the sanctions.
In another controversial episode, Real Madrid staged an epic comeback against Almería, taking the lead thanks to a non-existent penalty and consolidating the victory with a goal by Vinicius Junior with his hand. These referee decisions generated controversy and criticism, not only from the rival fans but also from the press and those around the federation.
Girona complains bitterly about a goal disallowed incorrectly, with serious consequences, since the VAR intervened in an offside despite a previous intervention by Real Sociedad players. The sanction against Yangel Herrera, Blind and coach Míchel, who will not be able to be at the Santiago Bernabéu, has increased controversy and speculation about the fairness of the decisions.
Last weekend, in the match against UD Las Palmas, Rodrygo Goes received a yellow card for a clear impact with his open hand on the opposing goalkeeper's face. The referee's decision not to show a direct red card has generated debate about the consistency in the application of the rules and the protection of the integrity of the players on the field of play.
