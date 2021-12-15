Sergio Agüero put an end to his career. At the age of 33 and due to a heart problem, Kun had to advance his retirement and everything he did on the playing field will remain in his memory.
Here we tell you some of his records that he achieved over the years.
He surpassed Diego Armando Maradona and became the youngest player to debut in Argentine soccer. It was with the Independiente shirt at 15 years, 8 months and 10 days.
He had the pleasure of surpassing Thierry Henry and becoming the foreigner with the most number of goals in the Premier.
He says goodbye as the greatest idol in the history of Manchester City and as the top scorer in the club (257).
Kun was also the player who converted the most hat-tricks in the Premier (12).
Aguero had the luxury of scoring five goals in 20 minutes in Newcastle’s rout. An all-time Premier League record.
The last goal of his career was against Real Madrid, to become the oldest player to debut and become a classic.
Champion of the Copa América and the Olympic Games. He says goodbye as the third top scorer of the Argentina team.
