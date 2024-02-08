Here at the TG editorial team we love cool cars with a high mileage. It's much more satisfying to come across a performance car that's been to the moon and back than something that was wrapped in bubble wrap shortly after birth and taken out for service once a year. And so we arrive at this Toyota Supra A80 with a high mileage.

It is offered on the American auction website Bring a Trailer and has run a cool 388,199 miles, which is 624,745 kilometers. At the time we type this message, the highest bid is $48,000, or approximately 44,500 euros. So we are not the only ones who are charmed by this Supra with a lot of experience.

The Toyota Supra was used as the company car

It is not a Targa, but it is the popular version with the turbo engine and manual gearbox. In addition, the A80 carries a nice story. The owner ran an appraisal business that required him to drive across America. This hero chose this Toyota Supra as his company car in 1993. Imagine that: a Supra as a company car to cruise across America. In the mid-2000s, the owner took over the company car and registered the Supra in his own name.

Unfortunately, the owner has now passed away and the car is being auctioned. In the front is a 3.0-liter 2JZ engine that was overhauled when it had approximately 400,000 kilometers on the odometer. Then the inline six immediately received a new ignition module, new camshaft gears from HKS, a boost controller from Greddy, a different blow-off valve and a different intercooler. The exhaust system also comes from Greddy.

What remains to be done with the Supra?

Unfortunately, a Toyota Supra with such a high mileage does not come without its flaws. The power steering leaks, the radio does not work, the electric seat adjustment is broken and there is a speck of rust here and there. The interior also needs a thorough overhaul, although we would like to change the floor mats Simpsonskeep the theme. How high do you dare to bid?