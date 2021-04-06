It has been 5 years since Remedy Entertainment launched one of its most ambitious video games in 2016, which mixed temporary action and science fiction adventures in a very attractive way. On April 5, the great Quantum Break has turned 5 years and the developers along with fans have celebrated their anniversary on social media commemorating their adventures in the title.
When Quantum Break was released 5 years ago, it did so with overwhelmingly positive reviews, which caught the immediate attention of gamers. What most captivated during those years was the compelling and vigorous mix of space-time, adding adventures with shooter touches. Since then, the company has worked hard to develop other titles, but to this day, many still have a soft spot and love for Jack Joyce’s game.
Quantum Break is 5 years old
It’s officially been over five years since my third all-time favorite video game was released. Quantum Break is still heavily underrated, it’s a game with a deep narrative that is an absolute blast from start to finish. Thank you. ❤️ @remedygames#QuantumBreakpic.twitter.com/A5QhNMnroz
In addition to the many fans who have uploaded images of their in-game adventures, Lennie Hakola (Remedy Entertainment Senior Producer), it was also part of this celebration. In the tweet, you can see how grateful he is with its development, by writing the following message (translated): “I put everything I could into QB and he will always be very dear to me.”
Many consider that Quantum Break is not the best game of the study, since it has names like Max Payne, Alan Wake and the latest Control. However, it does have a rather special place within the Xbox community, due to its quality, style and history.
The Game Awards also joined in the celebration of the title, posting a congratulations message through Twitter. Although he did not win any awards at the ceremony like Control did, he had a good reception and appreciation within the critics.
Actually Remedy Entertainment is working on their next project called CrossfireX, together with Smilegate Entertainment studio. As with Quantum Break, the game will be Xbox exclusive and coming to both Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S. In addition, according to Gamerant, the studio is rumored to be working on another side project to CrossfireX, which could possibly be Alan Wake 2, since fans have been asking for the sequel to this great title for years.
