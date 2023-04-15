There is less and less left for the grand final of the Copa del Rey to be played on 22/23. Real Madrid will face Osasuna in an unprecedented final in which the whites start as favorites despite the high level that the rojillo team has been showing in recent months.
The grand final of the Copa del Rey, as has become the custom in recent years, will be held at the Estadio de la Cartuja in Seville. It is an Olympic stadium that welcomes no more and no less than 57,619 spectators.
The grand final of the Copa del Rey will be held on May 6, 2023 in Seville
The final of the Copa del Rey will be at 10:00 p.m. Spanish time, 5:00 p.m. Argentine time and 3:00 p.m. Mexican time.
Real Madrid beat FC Barcelona in the semifinals thanks to their spectacular comeback at the culé fiefdom. On the other hand, we have Osasuna, who was superior to Athletic Club throughout the entire tie.
Among the artists confirmed for the Copa del Rey final is the talented Ozuna, one of the most important artists in reggaeton and Latin music in general. With his unique and energetic style, the Puerto Rican singer-songwriter has captivated millions of fans around the world, becoming one of the most popular artists today.
Another artist to be featured in the show is Soraya, a Spanish singer-songwriter known for her hits in pop and electronic music. Soraya has participated in numerous music festivals and has won several awards in her career, demonstrating her great talent and versatility.
Marta Sánchez, one of the most iconic and recognized singers in Spanish music, will also perform in the final of the Copa del Rey. With a career spanning more than three decades, Marta Sánchez has been a leading figure in pop and dance music, and her songs have been worldwide hits.
Another artist joining the show is Brian Cross, a Spanish DJ and producer who has collaborated with some of the biggest names in electronic music. His unique and energetic style has captivated dance music fans and brought his music to festivals around the world.
In addition, the couple Alaska and Mario Vaquerizo will also participate in the show. Both are renowned in Spanish music and entertainment, and their eccentric and fun style promises to add a unique touch to the event.
Finally, the talented Romy Low will also join the show, with her unique style and big voice that has captivated dance and pop music fans around the world.
