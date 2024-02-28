













The Great Pretender: Great Pretender: Razbliuto It is a film that lasts just under an hour and a half. So It is a very digestible delivery for any time. In reality, it is a great place to take a break because its saturated color palette will definitely boost your mood. Also, I want to mention that, Despite being a sequel, you can watch it without having to watch the previous two anime seasons.

Of courseif you watch them you will better understand the spatial and emotional narrative knots, but you can also watch the film first to see if it has the hook that will encourage you to watch the anime series.

Everything you need to know about the saga of The Great Pretender: Great Pretender: Razbliuto

What's before Great Pretender: Razbliuto?

Before the film The Great Pretender: Great Pretender: Razbliuto There are two anime seasons also by Studio Wit —which encouraged a couple of deliveries of Attack on Titan and Spy x Family—. These have as main characters some of those who are mentioned in smoke in the film.

However, they have no greater impact than the fog and, it should be noted, although it is the basis of the new persecution, the details matter little, because the new narrative creates itself and the characters respond to each other.

The previous two seasons of the anime allow us to know how and why Dorothy – now Xiang Xiang Li – got to the situation she is in. Ten years have passed since the events raised in the anime seasons and three since the seasons were produced.

The previous scams, a shock that erases the memory and a new and captivating young man from the mafia will paint a new panorama that leaves the first and almost failed scam in the background.

Where can I watch the Great Pretender anime seasons?

Netflix It has both anime seasons of the saga available in its catalog.

The first has fourteen chapters while the second only has nine. So there you have the information, if you prefer to watch the seasons before the film, however, keep in mind that they are not on the same platform.

The Great Pretender: Great Pretender: Razbliuto: What is it about?

Xiang Xiang Li seems to not remember anything about her past after ten years of amnesia, however, one day a scammer tries to sell her adoptive mother some cheap vacation tickets.

The girl immediately realizes that it is a scam and settles scores with the man who turns out to be associated with the mafia. Xiang Xiang Li took pictures of him and now they need to be deleted, so gangster Jay Jiang intercedes for his old friend.

The girl only asks him to spend a whole day together and he will forget about it, he accepts. and after spending even one wild night, the next morning the boy begins to investigate his lover, because her profile reminds him of a woman who scammed her boss ten years ago.

However, at the last moment, Jay hits his head and also suffers from amnesia for a moment, Xiang Xiang helps him and brings him to safety, after which, Jay's heart will belong to him completely.

The problem is that, of course, it turns out that the girl is the one they are looking for and now Jay will have to decide between being loyal to his boss or to his newly met lover.of whom he also doubts.

Source: WIT Studio

However, unable to decide, he pleads for both sides. He seeks to save Xing Xiang by taking her to Osaka and after that everyone will know who she is through a game of destiny. On the other hand, his boss trusts him and follows him because of the supposed promise that Jay will hand over Xiang Xiang.

History will be full of persecutions, mistrust, coldness and endless paths; However, this will be the tension at every moment and the characters themselves take it that way, without really being offended by each betrayal of their friends: this is the world of gangsters.

The ending will be a little bittersweet and disconcerting, but everything is very balanced with the proposal.

What can you expect from The Great Pretender: Razbliuto?

A story full of movement and not so much of action or mysteries, It's actually just a game of chess, but not as deep or precise.

I think that The Great Pretender: Great Pretender: Razbliuto It could be reduced to a fairly light chase story that also fails to really develop the feelings or complexities of the characters. —Yes, it does, but with quite limited hints, very consistent with the general proposal, in this way we ultimately have, at least, a balanced story.

On the other hand, Wit Studio's work is really neat, the color palette is impeccable, if you are the type of person who likes saturation and summer-type colors.

In addition, the soundtrack also points to a framework that flows and goes from movement and tension to sensitivity – although remember it is somewhat light.

Source: WIT Studio

If you have a little free time, and you don't have many aspirations, The Great Pretender: Great Pretender: Razbliuto It is a good option to pass the time.

Where can I watch The Great Pretender: Great Pretender: Razbliuto?

Crunchyroll is the one who retained the distribution license for the Wit Studio feature filmthe installment premiered on February 22, 2024 and currently only this platform has it in its catalog.

Other Wit Studio releases that are also on the Crunchyroll platform are Spy x Family and part of Vinland Saga.

