A doctor at the Boris Luis Santa Coloma sugar mill, in Madruga (Cuba), in 2021. Ramon Espinosa (AP)

On a piece of paper, what appears to be a page from a school notebook, Dr. Goar Valeriano González informed Maydelis Solano of the impossibility of operating on her son. The Holguín Pediatric Hospital does not have the resources to do it, he says, and Jordan Daniel Montero Solano, 13 years old and barely 28 kilos, will continue not knowing what it means to feed by mouth. “He is waiting for surgery,” the surgeon wrote with a blue pen. “It has not been done because of the situation in the country,” he clarified. Then Dr. Goar affixed his signature and an official stamp from the Cuban Ministry of Public Health (Minsap), as if to record that the lined page of the school notebook is really his medical history.

Several times a day, Solano places a syringe on one end of the tube Jordan has connected to his stomach. The syringes must be reused indefinitely and washed with hot water. The tube must be changed every 21 days, but Solano extends it up to two months, during which time he collects 600 pesos (about $25) to buy another one on the informal market. The child can only eat liquid foods: milk, cornstarch, yogurt, natural juices, compote or puree made from vegetables or meat, whatever his mother can get. But Jordan is assimilating food worse and worse. He suffers from esophageal atresia, a congenital disease in which part of the esophagus, which connects the stomach to the mouth, did not develop properly. “His bones are already degenerating, impeding his motor ability,” laments Solano. “In addition, he has chronic malnutrition due to the diet he has had in his 13 years of life.”

To the countless letters that the mother has sent to the Cuban Government offices, they have only responded that her “approach has been transferred to the Ministry of Public Health.” In other of her letters, she has received responses in the form of “we appreciate your communication”, “your matter has been received and you can follow up”, a correspondence that speaks less about the health of a child than about the inefficiency of A state.

The sheet with which the doctor informed Maydelis Solano of the impossibility of operating on her son. Courtesy

When he was little, doctors couldn’t operate on him until he gained weight. When he gained weight, they couldn’t treat him due to the coronavirus crisis. Now, that Jordan urgently needs to enter the surgery room, there are no supplies. There are also no gauze pads, the medication Evermin, insulin for his diabetes, and a series of medical materials that he needs.

Jordan barely gets out of his four. The mother defines him as someone very lonely. He doesn’t play with other children. He doesn’t go to school, he receives classes from a teacher who goes to his house. Instead, he listens to music, paints, sews, and plays with his mother’s phone. “I am desperate, hurt, helpless,” Solano says in a virtual interview, while her son remains in the room.

Jordan, who will only go out at lunchtime, is one of the five medical cases presented on September 19 to the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) by Cuban activists, who demand a statement by part of the UN organization in the face of the situation experienced by many children unable to receive care in hospitals on the Island.

A pharmacist displays moringa leaves, which are sold in the almost empty pharmacy as medicine, on October 12. Yander Zamora (EFE)

The country, which for years sold itself as a medical power to the world, has been in a health crisis for some time that has only increased after the coronavirus pandemic, just as other sectors of the economy and life in general have deteriorated. Even when the sick, hospitalized or casual patients complained about the lack of medicine, the shortage of hospital beds or the few ambulances, the Government continued to say that the island was a medical power.

What is happening right now is that the problem is no longer just about the absence of medicines in pharmacies, but about the lack of medical personnel in a country that in just two years has reported an exodus of more than 300,000 Cubans. According to the National Office of Statistics and Information (ONEI)some 12,000 doctors left the Cuban public health system last year.

“They don’t say it, but in Cuba there are no doctors, they don’t want to admit it,” says Cuban doctor Lucio Enríquez Nodarse from Spain, a member of the Free Cuban Medical Guild. “It is something more serious than anyone imagines. “They are never going to say that the great Cuban medical school, the great power, does not have doctors.”

A doctor in Havana looks at a map of the sites where there are Cuban medical missions, before leaving for Mozambique, in 2019. Ramon Espinosa (AP)

This year, the prime minister Manuel Marrero Cruz He could not help but acknowledge during a meeting that “the lack of income in foreign currency” prevented “the acquisition of resources that guarantee the health demands” of the population. That is to say, the Government can barely take care of its patients.

In Cuba, with a population of 11.2 million inhabitants and where 2.3 million are under 18 years of age, the main causes of death in minors are malignant tumors, septicemia, accidents, congenital malformations, deformities and chromosomal abnormalities, according to the Health Statistical Yearbook 2022. Although the total number of children who are being neglected by the Cuban health system is unknown, complaints from parents on social networks complaining about this situation flourish every day.

Patients wait to see a doctor at the Leonor Pérez Maternity Center in Havana in January of this year. Ismael Francisco (AP)

Yurislay Leyva Vasconcelo, mother of Yurisay Marín Leyva, has been demanding a better quality of life for her daughter, who is now 22 years old, and was born with achondroplasia (bone growth disorder), congenital glaucoma, and also suffers from epilepsy. , hypertension and drug gastritis.

“He never has the medications he needs, because when he doesn’t lack one, he lacks another, and for a year nothing has entered the pharmacy,” says the mother of Yurisay, one of the cases presented to Unicef.

Geobel Damir Ortiz Ramírez, 9 years old and another of the cases exposed to the UN organization, is diagnosed with a plexiform neurofibroma in the right eye, among other diseases.

“My son’s condition is chronic and in Cuba there are no alternatives for surgery or treatment for him,” says his mother, Eliannis Ramírez Báez. “I have reported the situation even to the Minsap. I have asked for help everywhere and no one bothers to do anything. “I am desperate, anguished, sometimes depressed, without strength, because everything in this country is in vain.”

Another case is that of the 8-year-old girl Yoahira Lía Zulueta Jorge, who has infantile cerebral palsy (PCI), in addition to epilepsy, diabetes, asthma and a cleft palate. Her mother has not only asked for help for her health, but also for the housing conditions in which she remains: “The house is in danger of collapsing. I have gone to all the organizations and nothing, they only tell me that there are no resources,” she says.

Yurisay Marín Leyva and Yoahira Lía Zulueta Jorge. Courtesy

The fifth of the cases, Cristofer Antonio Olivera, 4 years old, has been waiting for an operation for almost as long as he has lived. When he was 1 year old and just learning to walk, he accidentally drank caustic soda, which permanently damaged his gastric tube. The doctors have told his grandmother that there are no necessary supplies to operate on him, and in the meantime Cristofer is fed with a syringe and a tube connected to his stomach.

Cristofer’s caregivers, like the rest of the parents mentioned above, are requesting humanitarian visas with which they can leave the Island and care for their children in other countries. Activist Avana de la Torre, who appeared before the Unicef ​​offices in Madrid, has since documented the cases of another 1,000 minors unprotected by the Cuban government.

“This is a cry from mothers and grandmothers of vulnerable children in Cuba,” he says. “Probably this situation is not going to change anything, other than exposing the Cuban Government and Unicef.”

Cristofer Antonio Olivera, 4 years old. Courtesy

At the beginning of October, the regional director of Unicef ​​for Latin America and the Caribbean, Garry Conille, visited the island and met with President Miguel Díaz-Canel. After the tour, he said that “the current context in Cuba creates limitations for the development perspectives of children and adolescents,” and reiterated his organization’s commitment to “help close the gaps to meet the needs of children, adolescents and most vulnerable families.” Unicef, which last year brought 2.5 million dollars to the island from public donors, according to its 2022 annual reporthas recognized that “some nutritional deficiencies” that affect minors persist in the country.

From its offices in Havana, Unicef ​​has not provided any response to the activists’ claims and calls. In statements to EL PAÍS, Sendai Zea, communications specialist at that agency, said that “Unicef ​​shares the concern about how the situation of children, adolescents and families has deteriorated due to the prolonged economic crisis in Cuba, affecting their access to to the goods and services necessary for their well-being and development.” Although Zea mentioned some of the programs and areas in which they work in Cuba, she avoided commenting on the cases of children whose lives are in danger due to a lack of supplies and medical personnel.

While the affected children and their families wait for answers, Dr. Enríquez Nodarse is not optimistic about the situation: “I don’t think anything is going to happen to these children, because what is going to save the children is not that people send them a band-aid, a mattress, or a wheelchair,” he says. “The only thing that will save the children is for the dictatorship to end. “There is no short-term solution.”

