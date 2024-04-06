Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 04/06/2024 – 13:36

The executive president (CEO) of RB Capital, Marcelo Michaluá, assesses that infrastructure should be a trillion-dollar sector in the capital market in the next five or ten years. For him, both the supply and demand for capital in this segment are relevant and should remain highlighted.

“The great potential that exists today for capture and emissions is in infrastructure”, stated Michaluá, during participation in the Z Summit event, in São Paulo. He mentions the regulatory changes that have encouraged additional investment in the sector via the capital market and highlights that the infrastructure debentures market already involves hundreds of billions of reais.

The executive jokes that infrastructure debenture funds are the new “ball queens” of incentivized products, and that the inclusion of sectors eligible for the issuance of these bonds could result in a trillion-dollar flow in the next five or ten years, “given the capital that infrastructure demands and investor interest.” “Infrastructure as a whole is the great vector of growth on both ends, both in terms of supply and demand for capital,” he states.