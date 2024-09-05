Injuries have become a real plague for FC Barcelona, affecting both the first team and the reserve team. In total, 18 players are currently out of action, some of them for long periods. This situation has caused concern at the club, as the absences include key figures who were fundamental in Hansi Flick’s system.
In the first team, the most recent injury is that of Fermin Lopezwho suffered a muscle injury in the rectus femoris of his left thigh while with the Spain under-21 team. The young player will be out for around three weeks. Another worrying case is that of Marc Bernalwho tore the anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus in his left knee in the match against Rayo Vallecano. Bernal will be sidelined for the entire season.
Andreas Christensen He is also a significant loss for Barça, with a tendinopathy in his Achilles tendon that will keep him out for at least four months. Ansu Fatimeanwhile, is recovering from plantar fasciitis and could return at the end of the month. Ronald Araujo He is still recovering from surgery in Finland for a hamstring injury and is expected to return to action in December. Frenkie de Jong still has no return date due to a sprained ankle, while Gaviafter tearing his anterior cruciate ligament, could reappear between October and November.
The outlook for the reserve team is no better. Players such as Héctor Fort, Noah Darvich, and Raúl Dacosta are also dealing with injuries of varying severity, which affects Barça Atlètic’s competitive capacity. This series of setbacks is a hard blow for the club, which will have to carefully manage the return of its players to avoid new relapses.
